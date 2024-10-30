‘Snowbird’ Season Threatened in Florida Following Hurricane Milton

This is traditionally the prime season for “snowbirds” from Canada and the northern states to travel down to Florida to escape the coming winter, however, Hurricane Milton’s strike on Florida two weeks ago has shuttered many places where these travelers typically frequent.

The term “Snowbirds,” is used to describe people who temporarily reside in Florida during the winter, often flocking to some of the most popular areas along the Gulf Coast. However, these areas were hit hardest by Milton’s assault on the state two weeks ago.

The storm was classed as a Category 3 hurricane when it hit the barrier island in Sarasota County.

Milton covered coastal homes in sand and flooded inland causing tens of billions of dollars in privately insured losses across the coast. Many restaurants and stores in the tony St. Armands Circle of Sarasota were hit by floods from both Milton and Hurricane Helene, while a major performing arts hall was closed until repairs can be done, AP News reported.

As recovery began, visitors have been warned to distance themselves from the area, Larry West — a construction contractor lifting up sand at a condo complex on Manasota Key — told AP News.

“Give this area time. Don’t come here,” he said. “It doesn’t help when you get people in the way.”

Mayor Bruce Rector of Clearwater has been asked when it would be safe for Canadians to enter the city, telling them that it is okay to come and experience “what [they’ve] always had here.”

Florida has around 1.5 million seasonal residents every year; a third of whom are from Canada. However, snowbirds are delaying their arrival in Florida until after hurricane season ends. Some have already made their journeys despite the storms, joining their pickleball and tennis groups, even while some of their neighbors’ homes are still uninhabitable.

Evan Rachkovsky, communications director of the Canadian Snowbird Association, even said that none of its members had canceled their plans, even after their homes were damaged.

Shawn Kaleta, a major property owner on Anna Maria Island, is optimistic about the upcoming season. He has observed an increase in reservations for the rental properties he manages compared to the previous year.

Several of Sarasota’s snowbirds are performing arts patrons, but all performances at the Van Wezel performing arts hall had been canceled until next year following the damages done to the hall. As a result of the delays, some performing arts groups are starting their seasons later to accommodate the changes. This is particularly true for the Sarasota Opera, where a significant portion of subscribers are snowbirds.

“If people for a couple of years delay coming back because of storm activity in late October, that may be the new pattern,” Richard Russell, general director of Sarasota Opera, said.

Vacation home owners are offering their buildings to those “whose plans for being a snowbird were impacted” by Milton and Helene, owner Gary Sacks posted on Facebook.

While some snowbirds are reconsidering their winter plans, others are avid about traveling down south to enjoy a warmer time.

Milton’s damages

As of Oct. 14, Milton was reported to have taken the lives of around 20 people.

Approximately 3.4 million power outages were also recorded, and while the final cost of damages is yet to be determined, it is estimated that the storm caused $50 billion in damages, the Guardian reported.

USA Today, citing data from National Weather Service, reported that 41 tornadoes formed during Milton’s trek through the state,

Several theme parks like Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and Seaworld were closed during the storm, reopening on Oct. 11, though not at full capacity and without any special Halloween events.

After the storms, tourism officials are encouraging visitors to come as tourists and help support local businesses as they recover from the damages.