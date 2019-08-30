A Letter to Mainland Chinese Citizens: Why We Protest

One protester who’s been braving Hong Kong’s scorching sun and police violence recently released a letter to the people of Mainland China explaining why protesters have been fighting for democracy, freedom, and human rights in Hong Kong since June 9. (Image: Studio Incendo via flickr CC BY 2.0 )
VISION TIMES
One protester who’s been braving Hong Kong’s scorching sun and police violence recently released a letter to the people of Mainland China explaining why protesters have been fighting for democracy, freedom, and human rights in Hong Kong since June 9.

The letter was published in the online forum Pincong under the name “A nobody protester in Hong Kong.” It mentioned the Tiananmen Square Massacre, saying that today’s demonstrations are not only for the purpose of achieving independence for  Hong Kong, but above all, to protect all Chinese people from a mutual enemy⁠ — the “totalitarian regime”⁠ — that is, the Chinese Communist Party.

The letter mentioned the Tiananmen Square Massacre, saying that today’s demonstrations are not only for the purpose of achieving independence for Hong Kong but above all, to protect all Chinese people from a mutual enemy⁠—the “totalitarian regime”⁠—that is, the Chinese Communist Party. (Image: Studio Incendo via flickr CC BY 2.0 )

