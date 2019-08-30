Wife’s Tantrum Results in Loss of Job and Face for Police Chief

In China, a police chief was fired from the job after his wife acted rudely in public — a road rage incident. The woman apparently has a history of bad driving and has been charged with 29 traffic offenses since March 2016.

The incident

Tong Xiaohua was a police chief in southwest China. His wife, Li Yue, was involved in a conflict last month while driving a Porsche. Li was trying to make a U-turn at one of the corners, but was unable to do so because of a car just behind her. Furious, she stopped her Porsche, got out of the vehicle, walked toward the car driver, and slapped his face.

The man gave a tight slapback, the force of which sent her hat flying. Li is also believed to have mocked the man for his shoddy clothes and the Chery car he was driving, a vehicle she called a “beggar’s car.” As video of the incident went viral on Chinese social media platforms, people began to criticize her arrogance. Some of them dug up Li’s photos and criticized her for flaunting wealth.

Eventually, Li apologized to the people for her rash behavior. “Because of my arrogant and conceited ways, I have said irresponsible things. [My behavior] has hurt and placed a serious mental burden on my family, including my husband and daughter… I am very sorry and regret that,” she said in a statement (Daily Mail).

Li was fined about 250 yuan for turning on a zebra crossing and driving while wearing a hat and high-heeled shoes, both of which are deemed unsafe for drivers. Two points were deducted from her driving license. Two weeks after the incident, the police department fired Xiaohua after investigating him for “disciplinary violation.”

The authorities did not make it clear what those violations were. They had apparently looked into the accounts and assets of the couple and indicated that further inquiry was being conducted. “We will learn from this incident and maintain strict police discipline. We will start from one small household to ensure everyone’s safety in society,” the police said in a statement (South China Morning Post).

Driving in China

In China, drivers are required to sit on the left side of their cars and drive on the right side of the road. This is similar to countries like Canada and the U.S., but different from that of Australia or the UK. Typically, cars are expected to only be driven at 60 km/h. On expressways, drivers can take their speeds up to 120 km/h. As with all other nations, you must have a valid driver’s license to use a car in China.

To obtain a license, people have to undertake a few exams. “Not even an international license is valid in China. The Chinese driving test involves a written test (only available in English in larger cities) and a short and relatively easy practical test. Foreigners with a current overseas license only need to take the written test,” according to China Highlights.

According to China’s traffic rules, drivers are mandated to give way to bikers and pedestrians. Car owners are prohibited from driving on bus lanes or parking their vehicles on spots reserved for public buses. People who are caught driving drunk can lose their license and be prohibited from taking a new license for up to five years.

But stricter laws do not make for ethical people, as seen in the story above.

