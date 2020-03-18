Coronavirus Afflicted Countries: Israeli Rabbis Express Their Views

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread worldwide. Current data shows that China has endured the largest number of deaths in the world. In addition to China, Iran is one of the countries worst afflicted, along with Italy and South Korea. So why is the outbreak in these countries so severe? Israeli Rabbis give their perspective.

According to Breaking Israel News, international speaker Rabbi Mendel Kessin speculates that the global coronavirus catastrophe the world is now experiencing may be a trial by God, as well as for the purpose of eradicating evil regimes such as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the government of Iran. It is an ancient theme, clearly written in the Hebrew scriptures that God judges the entire world.

Kessin believes that this epidemic is divine retribution. He has spoken recently about how the CCP’s immoral economic tactics are the catalyst for this worldwide plague. It seems that God is saying to the CCP: “You want to be one of the instability factors in the world economy? Then, I will begin to destroy your economy.”

Rabbi Kessin said that no one knows when God will mete out punishment. God can wait a thousand years to punish anyone. “When justice comes, get out of the way, because God will go after nations. He can wipe out complete nations.”

The Rabbi cited countries with severe Wuhan coronavirus outbreaks, including pro-communist Iran. “There are so many places in the world that are intensifying their evil,” he said. “At the same time, there are so many places in the world where evil is being punished.” Outside of China, Iran has the highest death toll from the virus. He thinks that the global pandemic is not accidental and everyone in the world will be subject to God’s judgment.

Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, Israeli-born and based in New York, agrees with Kessin’s views. He told Breaking Israel News “that almost all the Chinese are atheist. They support Iran and there are no human rights there; they murdered a lot of people.”

Rabbi Mizrachi emphasized that God started the retribution in these three countries: China, Iran, and Italy. Eventually, He may go on to judge many other countries and it can become very severe.

Rabbi Kessin exclaims: “ Who could imagine China, 1.4 billion people, the second greatest economy in the world, is now bending down on its knees? It’s being destroyed .” He also said: “The CCP is full of thievery. One day, God will say ‘enough is enough.’ Since we are in the age before the Messiah (Savior), I must clean this place.”

Kessin also said that it is close to the moment when the Messiah appears; “…we are entering very close to the Moshiach (messiah) and this is a clean-up time. God is not going to tolerate the enormous amount of corruption, injustice, cruelty, and immorality that people are doing.”

“You are witnessing a terrible time of retribution. This isn’t chance. This is God .”

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Michael Segarty

