The Wellbeing of Kids: What You Can Do

For a human being, how they view themselves in their adult life largely depends on how they grow up. If as children, they were treated with care, encouraged to be confident, and trained to be disciplined, they are likely to grow up into successful individuals. In contrast, if a child is neglected and constantly told that they are not worthy, they are likely to end up as adults who suffer from self-esteem issues. As parents, it is your responsibility to build up the wellbeing of your children, along with that of the coming generation. Here are four ways to do it.

1. Engage in activities

Kids should be encouraged to take part in physical activities like exercise, games, etc. Being energetic will develop their confidence starting from a young age. Research shows that kids who play outside tend to be more resilient than those who don’t. Such kids explore, test limits, use their creativity, face challenges, and learn to navigate tricky social situations. As such, the habit of being resilient along with negotiation skills get imparted to them.

In a 2019 survey, Australian parents were asked about how they spend time with their kids outdoors. “3 in 4 Aussie parents would like to spend more time outdoors with their families. Why? Because they know it’s great for healthy living, and for connection time.

And more than 85 percent of parents believe that spending time outdoors improves their kids’ mental and physical health too. And they’re right. The research shows that it improves parent-child communication, enhances mental health and improves overall health and wellbeing,” according to First Five Years.

2. A space of their own

Though it is your duty to shelter your kids from all possible dangers, you should not take it so far that it ends up being extremely restrictive on them. Too much interference and too many limitations will only trigger resentment and rebelliousness in kids that might push them down the wrong path in teenage and later years. Give your kids the space they deserve where they are free to explore the world and think for themselves. Just make sure that you are there to support them when they need it.

3. Academics

Many parents push their kids too much to focus on academics at the cost of social interaction. While academics are important, parents need to understand that life is not just about memorizing knowledge. To be confident and successful in life, one must feel comfortable facing other people. This can only happen by making friends, going to social activities, and so on. “You have to teach children how to make friends and resolve conflicts… Learning and care environments that support children’s healthy social and emotional development pave the way for academic success,” childhood expert Bertha Gorham said to EDC.

4. Volunteering

Take your kids to volunteering activities. The experience of participating in helping others will have a tremendously positive effect on the kid’s psyche. For instance, you might be engaged in giving out food to poor people in the neighborhood. Let your child give out a few packets of food to the needy. When the kid sees the thankfulness in the eyes of the recipients, they will feel motivated to do good in their life, ensuring that your children develop a solid moral character.

