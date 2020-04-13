How to Disinfect Your Mobile Phone

According to a Wall Street Journal report, a study found that the CCP coronavirus can survive on plastic or stainless steel for up to 72 hours, and on cardboard and metal for 4 hours. German research also found that the virus can exist on metal, glass, or plastic materials for between 2 hours and 9 days. This means that if peoples’ mobile phones in use every day are not properly sterilized, they may become breaches in the epidemic prevention work.

In response to the pandemic, Apple has officially confirmed that users can use 70% isopropyl alcohol or 70% alcohol solution as a disinfectant to clean the iPhone.

In addition, Apple also recommended applying Clorox wet wipes used in the U.S. for the disinfection of iPhones, iPads, or Macs. When cleaning the electronic devices, only a soft cloth without lint can be used. Towels, toilet paper, or products with abrasive cleaning effects were not recommended. Remember not to plug the item in or let water vapor penetrate into the openings, and never spray alcohol directly on the products.

Samsung and Google also announced ways to clean their mobile phones. Samsung pointed out that before disinfection, users must turn off the mobile phone and remove the connected cable, and then wipe with a similar cloth for cleaning the camera lens. Recommended solvents included clean water, hydrogen peroxide (50-80 ppm), alcohol, and 70% isopropyl alcohol. Spraying the solvent directly onto the product for cleaning was not recommended.

As for the Pixel mobile phone, Google suggested disinfecting it with a 70% isopropyl alcohol solution or 70% alcohol. Before disinfection, users must first shut down the phone, unplug the charging cable, and then wipe with a soft lint-free cloth. However, Google also reminded users that if there was dust or stains on the phone, users must remove this with a dry cloth before applying the solvent. To remove stains on the back cover of the phone, apply a little bit of soap; Google also suggested using glasses lens cloth to clean the screen of the Pixel phone.

It seems that most phone manufacturers broadly agree on the ways to clean personal electronic equipment to stop it from transmitting the CCP Virus.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

