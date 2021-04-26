Chinese Vaccines Living Up to ‘Made-in-China’ Reputation

A recent report from Dajiyuan, the Chinese language version of Epoch Times, revealed that Chinese citizens who were injected with mainland-manufactured vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which can cause Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), are reporting numerous adverse reactions.

he report is according to leaked documents the publication received from what it calls a “trusted source.”

One document titled Statistical Table of Adverse Reactions of COVID-19 Vaccines dated April 8 was issued by a community health center in Hebei Province. The Table showed several locals reporting reactions such as fever, rashes, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, and shortness of breath after being injected with vaccines manufactured by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state-run enterprises.

Another document dated March 3 from the office of Baoding Municipal Leadership Team for Response to the Epidemic details the case of a local man who had received two injections of a Chinese-brand vaccine back December of 2020. The man travelled to Germany in January and was arrested and held in quarantine after returning to China, including blood routine, serum, CT, nucleic acid, and antibody tests, according to the document.

His IgM antibody in the blood serum test came back positive in each test. The man has been held under quarantine for 47 days and counting as a result.

“The policy regulates that someone who tested IgM positive must be quarantined at a centralized quarantine site, and only when it turns negative can they be released from the quarantine site,” a staff member of the Baoding Municipal Government’s Foreign Affairs Office said to The Epoch Times, adding “We basically have experts consult with him once a week, and the conclusion of every consultation is to continue his quarantine.”

Detecting IgM antibodies in a serologic test is an indication that the person had recently contracted the infection. This leads to the conclusion the man developed COVID-19 from exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus despite taking the CCP-made vaccines.

The staff member also revealed that some experts who looked into the man’s case had admitted that his IgM positive result may have something to do with the vaccine administered to him. It is said that some people might test positive for IgM up to six months after getting vaccinated.

An inspector is seen next to the Sinopharm vaccine shipment awaiting unloading at Harare International Airporton February 15, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. The African nation’s population is exceptionally weary of accepting made-in-China vaccines imported by its CCP-aligned government. (Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

A third document, dated April 6th, titled Notice on Further Strengthening the Safety Management of COVID-19 Vaccination issued in Hebei Province, asked authorities to ramp up monitoring of people who have experienced adverse reactions to the virus. The document instructed officials to investigate cases where vaccination has caused disability or death and asks them to handle the issue properly.

The expose comes as the Director of China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, admitted during a conference that Chinese vaccines do not have very high protection rates and that a third dose may even be required for efficacy to result from his country’s wares.

Gao suggested China should start looking at “different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process.”

“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” said Gao. The most common Chinese vaccine variants are classical inactivated virus vaccines, as opposed to the all-new,highly experimental, and untested messenger RNA and adenovirus vector vaccines created by western Big Pharma.

After his statements attracted media attention, Gao backtracked on his views, saying that the media had misinterpreted him.

The most-used COVID-19 Chinese vaccine in the country is the Sinovac shot, which claims a meager efficacy rate of just 50.4 percent in a study conducted in Brazil. A study in Peru found competitor Sinopharm’s injections to have a stunning 11 to 33 percent success rate.

Following Gao’s statements, a Chinese drug company Fosun Pharma filed for approval to distribute the Pfizer vaccine in the country.

If approved, Pfizer will be the first foreign-made vaccine to be used in China. CCP propaganda rag Global Times claimed the Pfizer vaccines are being purchased for foreigners living in China who are worried their home nations would not recognize them as vaccinated if they take a made-in-China injection.

Side effects and trust

Made-in-China vaccines have been documented to carry numerous side effects. The Sinopharm injection, for example, has been found to have 73 side effects. In January, Shanghai-based vaccine expert Tao Lina uploaded a document to his Weibo account detailing the reactions which include pain in the injection site, high blood pressure, headache, delayed menstruation, loss of vision, urinary incontinence, loss of taste, and so on.

Lina called the Sinopharm shot the “most unsafe vaccine in the world.” After his post, CCP internet censors deleted his Weibo account.

Doubts are beginning to crop up internationally about the effectiveness of China’s product. Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who were both administered Sinopharm in March, have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Pakistan is also a signatory to various Belt and Road Initiative agreements with the Party under Khan’s rule.

Sinopharm is produced by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products which was accused of providing more than 400,000 substandard doses of vaccines for infants back in 2018.

Exporting Chinese vaccines

Beijing recently announced that its manufacturers will boost production capacity in order to export billions of vaccines to nations around the world through its vaccine diplomacy campaign.

An article published in Party mouthpiece People’s Daily suggested that Europe should consider using China’s vaccines as a “trustworthy alternative.” But just as Beijing is pushing for acceptance of its vaccines, many nations are showing major hesitancy.

“In Zimbabwe, the barrier that hesitancy presents is particularly stark. Last month’s survey of 561 people by the Zimbabwe Christian Alliance showed 75 percent were unwilling to be vaccinated. The source of its supplies, China, inhibits many from taking the shots. The ruling party, in power for all 41 years since independence, has had a close relationship with Beijing since a liberation war in the 1970s. Anti-China sentiment has risen in tandem with antipathy towards the government,” stated an article at The StraitsTimes.