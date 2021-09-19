Salt Water and a Side of Lemon – Start Your Day With Solé

Solé (pronounced so-lay) is a traditional health drink dating back to Roman times. Legend has it that this drink was named after the sun when the Roman sun goddess blessed the source of this nourishing drink with her presence. In simplest terms, it is pure water saturated with sea salt and all the minerals it contains. Many believe that taking a bit of this every morning has health benefits, which can be further enhanced with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Let’s look at how it works.

Natural sea salt and its nourishing qualities

Himalayan sea salt boasts 84 trace minerals that can help keep your body in balance and in good working order. Unlike refined salt, it is not linked with high blood pressure, and is a good substitute for those who need to watch their sodium intake. Including sea salt in your diet can aid in the prevention of the formation and progression of atherosclerosis and diabetes-related heart disease, among many other health benefits.

The onset of osteoporosis and other bone diseases may drain calcium and other minerals from bones. Because sea salt is naturally mineral-rich and alkalizing, it may also benefit bone health.

Salt aids the adrenals by gently raising blood pressure. Research shows that natural sea salt does not contribute to high blood pressure as regular, refined table salt does.

Sea salt is more balanced with its many essential minerals, and does not induce edema. Sea salt-laced water is more likely to reduce blood pressure and strengthen the veins. It can also normalize an irregular pulse.

Sea salt stimulates digestive enzymes, which aid digestion and ease constipation. Sea Salt also promotes food and water absorption.

Ulcers, kidney stones, and gallstones are all caused by excess uric acid in the body. Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to avoid kidney stones. Because sea salt prevents dehydration, this saltwater combination may help prevent kidney stone formation and dissolve existing stones.

Electrolyte imbalances and dehydration often cause muscle pain and headaches. Sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium all serve to relax the muscles, and the anti-inflammatory properties of magnesium can relieve headaches.

Sea salt’s soothing minerals like magnesium and calcium may help you sleep. Sea salt helps decrease stress chemicals cortisol and adrenaline. For those who suffer from sleeplessness, substituting coffee with salt water and lemon naturally helps balance energy levels.

The typical Western diet is high in refined foods. This results in an acidic pH in our bodies and blood, which is linked with a number of health concerns. Himalayan salt helps to alkalize the body and prevent inflammation and illness by supplying the body with essential trace minerals.

A touch of lemon, to enhance flavor and function

Lemons are high in Vitamin C, which helps to keep illnesses at bay. Phagocytes and t-cells make use of Vitamin C to combat and destroy bacteria and viruses, making lemon juice an effective immune booster.

Lemons’ fiber and acidity aid digestion and reduce blood sugar spikes. Lemon juice has been proven to reduce the glycemic index of any food to which it is added. Despite their acidity, lemons have a powerful alkalizing impact on the body once they are metabolized.

Vitamin C is believed to be effective in removing toxins from the body, and many use it as a detoxifying flush. It is also a powerful antioxidant which neutralizes free radicals that cause cellular harm.

What is ‘solé’ water?

Solé is an electrolyte-rich brine. Himalayan sea salt crystals are added to clean, filtered water and allowed to sit until the water is saturated. It may take a week or more, adding a bit each day. When ready, a small amount of Solé is added to a glass of warm water. In this recipe, we top it off with the juice of 1⁄2 a fresh lemon.

Warm salt and lemon tonic recipe

1 glass Mason jar, with a plastic lid

1-2 cups Himalayan sea salt

Filtered water

1/2 Lemon

Method

Fill the jar 1/4 full with Himalayan sea salt crystals. Fill up the jar with filtered water, leaving 1-2 inches at the top. Cover the solution with a plastic cap. Shake and let the solution sit for 24 hours. There is no need to refrigerate as Sole is a natural fungicide and anti-bacterial. After 24 hours, check to see whether there is remaining salt at the bottom of the jar. If all the crystals have dissolved, add a bit more sea salt. When the salt no longer dissolves, the water is saturated and Solé is ready to use Fill a glass with warm filtered water. Add 1 teaspoon solé water to your glass, more or less to taste. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into your cordial.

Drink solé Water first thing in the morning. It helps increase energy naturally. A glass of warm lemon and solé water would be a good substitute for your morning coffee. It is ideal to take it on an empty stomach to reap the full benefits.

Simple shortcut method

A pinch of fine Himalayan sea salt A glass of warm water Juice of half a lemon

Mix ingredients until dissolved and drink. That’s it!

Although the brine is more nourishing because it has been soaked over time, this quick substitute will provide some of the same advantages as the solé brine.