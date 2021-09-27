Undercover Video Shows Johnson & Johnson Scientist Calling for ‘Second Grade Citizens’ Through Vaccine Passports

In a new hidden camera sting released by investigative journalism team Project Veritas on Sept. 27, two employees of pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson display conflicting attitudes towards the forced vaccination push. While one staffer smiled and laughed in favor of medical apartheid created through vaccine passports, the other demonstrated they still have a conscience, opposing forced vaccination of children.

The video comes on the back of two separate releases by Project Veritas last week, one with a nurse employed at a Department of Homeland Security hospital who claimed serious adverse reactions to COVID vaccines were both regular and underreported, and a second that showed an FDA economist advocating for the forced vaccination of blacks and low IQ whites.

The first clip is of Justin Durrant, who Veritas says is a scientist for J&J, speaking at a bar to a female undercover journalist about how vaccine passports are a strong political tool in the vaccine acceptance arsenal, “Laws that like, if you want to go to a bar, you need to come in with a COVID test. Like, inconvenience these people so much that they’re just like, f*ck it, I need to just get this…That’s what we’re doing.”

Durrant smiled and laughed as he made his point, “Inconvenience them to the point where it’s like… I might as well just f*cking do it, you know what I’m saying? ‘I can’t go out of state, I can’t… my grandma is in Canada. I can’t visit her,’ you know what I’m saying? You can’t go to France unless you’re vaccinated.”

“You’ve just got to keep doing things like that to, where it’s almost like you’re almost like a second grade citizen if you’re not vaccinated…like you can’t do anything that a normal citizen can do.”

“I know that’s awful,” admitted the scientist.

In a leading question, the journalist asked about how the unvaccinated should be punished, Durrant said, “I mean if you can’t work, I feel like that’s punishment enough. Money. It hurts them.”

“People, the only way people really act and comply is if it hurts their pockets. So it’s like, if you’re working for a big company and you’re going to lose your job, best believe you’ll be the first one in the line,” he said with a grin.

While talking about the push for vaccines, Durrant said it’s all about, “Just counting the straight heads,”

“Not like, ohhh it’s a baby, it’s up to them, you hear what I’m saying? It’s everyone needs to get vaxxed.”

“You really… you really don’t need to vaccinate a baby,” the man admitted. “You don’t need to vaccinate a baby. Especially if it’s not going to school, it’s not going out, it’s in your house. It’ll probably be fine.”

But Durrant said he nonetheless thinks, “Once you go out and you’ve got to go to preschool” that’s “when you need to start to vaccinate.”

The operative asked Durrant why there’s a push to vaccinate everyone if babies don’t need it, his answer was that it was all about “numbers.”

The journalist asked hypothetically if someone doesn’t need to get the vaccine because of their age. Durrant replied, “Yeah, traditionally it’s not necessary.”

But Durrant added his concession that vaccination is more a social trend than scientific, “But, again, she should get it, just out of her civic, her civic duty as a… you know?”

In a second clip, Durrant specifically told his date not to get the J&J adenovirus vector variant of the COVID-19 vaccines, “Don’t get the Johnson & Johnson,” he said, adding while winking, “I didn’t tell you though.”

Durrant also admitted he didn’t want the vaccine his own company developed, however, “It’s weird because they wanted us to get the J&J vaccine, and I was like ‘No, I’m good’.”

“I mean you just look at the effectiveness of like…”

“So you didn’t take it?” interjected the operative.

“Oh, no I did. I took the Moderna,” said Durrant candidly.

The second J&J staffer Project Veritas stung, however, revealed they had a conscience. While Durrant was rather brazen and bold, often appearing to find vaccine status segregation and loss of livelihood for the vaccine hesitant amusing, his peer had a somber and solemn attitude.

Speaking with Brandon Schadt, who is Business Lead of US Consumer Distribution according to his LinkedIn profile, the same journalist asked if he thought a child should homeschool or get the vaccine.

Schadt admitted, “Honestly, I don’t think a kid needs it. But that’s just me.”

When asked why, the Lead replied, “Because it’s a kid. It’s a f*cking kid, you know? Kids shouldn’t have to get a f*cking vaccine. They’re a kid, you know?”

Screenshot of Brandon Schadt’s 13+ year employment history with Johnson & Johnson. (Source: LinkedIn)

“It’s just a kid who’s not developed yet. There’s so much growth, you know? And you’re young. You can rebound from the virus. It’ll be fine.”

He continued, “They shouldn’t be getting it because ‘You could spread it to other people,’ you know? Because you’re a kid… It’s terrible.”

Asked to elaborate on his concerns, Schadt said, “It’s like, the same concept of you don’t do things to kids, right? You don’t put kids through certain things you put adults through.”

“It’s just that kind of category for me.”

“It’s a kid. You just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road.”

“How could you, right? There’s nobody who’s thirty years in…”

When the journalist asked Schadt “why is everyone leaning away” from the J&J vaccine, Schadt said “I don’t know. It could be in part like an ‘F U, I’m not going to get your vaccine if you’re going to force me to do this.’ It could be too because people just don’t trust them.”

In a cut clip, the journalist asked, “But never Johnson & Johnson?” apparently referencing which vaccine variant one should take.

Schadt says bluntly, “No.”

When she asked why, Schadt’s response was, “I don’t know. The 60 percent thing and the blood clots that they reported.”

Asked if he thinks the vaccine push is about politics or money, he replied, “It’s a collection of everything I bet.”

“Politics, money, a lot of people trying to make the right decision but being stuck in their position of ‘Am I being influenced by somebody to go one side or the other?’”

Schadt said if vaccines did have serious side effects that he didn’t expect any whistleblowers to step forward in his company, “I don’t think anybody is going to say anything either, if something went wrong, you know?”

“People are private, you know, even J&J…You’re not going to hear about that stuff like, if something bad is going on.”

“For the 13 years that I’ve been there, at least my time in consumer products, they’ve got Tylenol that was laced with cyanide, something bad happened there, they had to recall products.”

The journalist, in another leading question, said she didn’t trust people, or what the media is telling the public about the vaccination campaign. Schadt agreed emphatically, “Nope. You shouldn’t…Why should we? Why the hell should we? Hell no. No chance.”

“In no capacity should we ever trust anything that they [the media] say.”