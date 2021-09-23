On Hidden Camera, FDA Employee Says Blow Darts Should be Used to Force Vaccinate Blacks, Low IQ Whites

A new undercover video published by investigative journalist team Project Veritas has revealed an employee for the Food and Drug Administration advocating for vaccine hesitant African Americans and low IQ caucasians to be forcefully vaccinated by blow darts and drones.

While the opinions of Taylor Lee, an economist for the FDA, are captured in a personal setting on candid camera, and do not represent the official position of the U.S. government or the Administration, they may provide the public with valuable insight about the current attitude and culture within America’s regulatory organizations and government bodies.

The clip is composed of Lee, who appears to be a mid-30s caucasian man, speaking in a restaurant setting on three occasions with another man who, unbeknownst to Lee, is an undercover operative for Project Veritas.

In one segment, Lee talks about causes of vaccine hesitancy in the African American community as he appears to refer to the 1932 Tuskegee syphilis scandal, “I remember reading about how with COVID trials, they were having an issue recruiting African-American people, and it was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African-Americans.”

“I think there’s still this big mistrust in… like, it’s deep-rooted,” continued Lee.

The Project Veritas reporter then interjected, “Yeah, can’t blame them.” Lee used the opportunity to introduce his solution to vaccine hesitancy in the demographic, “I can’t, but at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going.”

At first glance, Lee’s comment is tongue-in-cheek; although perhaps tasteless, a mere jest between two people enjoying a night out together. However, throughout the clips, Lee references his beliefs on forced vaccination many times.

In another instance, the economist says, “I mean, my personal thing is like, you know, you get blow darts of J&J and… again, I’m a little cynical… and like, go to the unvaccinated and blow it into them.”

“Blow dart it into them. That’s where I’m at at this point.”

The operative threw Lee a set up question, “How do we reach the minority populations? Is there a way to do it? I want to get back to normal.”

Lee’s reply was, “I’m sure there is. I’m not the person to answer it though. Other than blow darts. Because I think that is a great solution.”

In a late segment of the video, Lee revealed that some of his attitude is a result of the training he received as an economist, “So this is the thing that’s really crude as an economist, is we have a certain value that we put on each human life.”

“And so when I think about, like, government mandates like that, I think about it in those terms, which is terrible, because I think each human life is priceless in its own self.”

“Okay, so if you give a million vaccines, and two of them are blood clots, okay, you have a loss of $10 million, about, in your like, government regulation-type world framework…If you give these million vaccines, you get everything back to normal, are you making more than that $10 million loss, or not?”

“And that’s the way that we’re trained to like, try and think about these things in terms of cost-benefit analysis, that type of stuff,” he said.

Lee also noted he believed that FDA scientists do not alter their research or data to fit a political agenda. However, he said the issue is not as simple as the integrity of scientists because, “There are political appointees who are generally scientific advisors who are appointed by the President or the Commission.”

He said the appointees “definitely do,” because “they’re being paid based on if the other people are staying in power.”

“Unfortunately, everyone ends up playing politics,” remarked Lee. “But I don’t think that the career scientists are. I think that it’s the people that they’re unfortunately having to report to,.”

In order to overcome the overtly racist aspect of his blow dart approach, Lee suggested the government “Do it to the whites first….We’ll post, like, video campaigns about doing it to the whites first.”

In a second cut from a different portion of the conversation, Lee confirmed a similar biggoted attitude towards the low IQ population, “The white, uneducated… it’s like, all of the colloquial things that we see, in like, Alabama, and all this, and it’s like, apparently you need an IQ test, and if you fail below a certain IQ, you’re getting a shot.”

“That’s less feasible than the blow darts. I think the blow darts are probably still our most feasible option,” he quipped.

In another instance, Lee also said he feels there is a problem of vaccine hesitancy in the illegal immigrant population, “But I mean, the undocumented immigration isn’t as much of an issue as like a lot of people make it out to be. I think the issue, again, is if it’s a large population of people who are going to choose not to get vaccinated because they don’t want to admit that they’re undocumented.”

“You’re going to create this issue where it’s, you’ve got the anti-vaxxers, and the people who are choosing not to for that reason [immigration status], and then you have the vaxxers.”

Lee followed up, “Again, the obvious answer is blow darts.”

“If we just stick everyone again with the J&J to make sure that everyone’s got something, we’re good.”

“Blow darts. It is the perfect answer. And since J&J isn’t mRNA, you have no issue of it counteracting with anything else. So again, you just shoot everyone.”

As the video evolves, it becomes clear Lee’s comments and attitude are a miniature reflection of the mainstream narrative that global, blanket vaccination is the solution to the pandemic, and that extreme measures are justified in order to achieve a return to normalcy.

“It’s terrible. But at this point I’m like, I don’t care about your bodily autonomy. Because it’s not just your bodily autonomy that you’re putting people in jeopardy,” he said.

This line of thought towards the vaccine hesitant was elucidated when the Veritas operative used the recent Nicki Minaj Twitter controversy as a starting point, evoking the following opinion from Lee: “We look at it [vaccine hesitancy] as harm because we think, and like, I think, most educated people would think, the vaccine is a good thing.”

“Whereas, you know, on the other side of the coin the people who are like: ‘Oh, the vaccine’s terrible, it’s the Anti Christ,’ are like, yes, our saviour, Nicki Minaj!”

The undercover reporter asked Lee if he thought the government had the wherewithal to go door-to-door to force vaccinate the populace. Lee replied, “I mean, Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So we have the infrastructure to do it.”

“It’ll cost a ton of money, but I think at that point, there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated.”

“Although that’s sounding very Germany, at the same point,” Lee conceded.