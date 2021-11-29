Aboriginal Group Alleges 47 Residents Forcefully Detained, Trucked Away to Quarantine Camps

A group of aboriginals from Australia’s Northern Territory cried out for international help, via video, claiming that members of their community are being hunted down and forcibly vaccinated and quarantined, with members of the community calling it “genocide.”

The callout for help appeared on Stew Peters’ channel “Red Voice Media” on Thursday. Peters, a conservative influencer, showed a video of a group of eight people where one man, who said his name was David, addressed the viewer:

“We have the NT (Northern Territory) Government force-vaccinating our people, pressuring them, using military, using foreign military, foreign police officers, and local military or local police officers to pressure our people into taking this bioweapon,” the man said, referring to the controversial COVID-19 vaccine.

Aboriginal communities in lockdown

Two indigenous communities, Binjari and Rockhole, have been under complete lockdown since Nov. 20. They have been sealed off from the outside world after nine residents tested positive for COVID-19 following over 3,000 PCR-tests that were performed in a “testing blitz” in the state.

“Residents of Binjari and Rockhole no longer have the ‘five reasons’ [buying food and supplies, exercising for up to two hours, care or caregiving, work or education, and traveling to or from the nearest possible vaccination location] to leave their homes,” Michael Gunner, Northern Territory chief minister said during a press briefing on Nov. 22.

In Australia as we speak.. Verschrikkelijk 😢 pic.twitter.com/w3M6l2s9Oo — 🧡Chantal Michelle🧡 (@Chantal57922195) November 24, 2021

The nine people who tested positive and an additional 38 people in close contact with the infected have been transported by the military to quarantine facilities at Howard Springs, where they are being housed, treated, and fed — but not allowed to leave the compound.

“It’s highly likely that more residents will be transferred to Howard Springs today, either as positive cases or close contacts,” Gunners said, adding, “We have already identified 38 close contacts from Binjari but that number will go up. Those 38 are being transferred now.”

“This is a land grab,” the speaker on the video contended. “This has got nothing to do with help. This is a land grab, and they’re using this bioweapon to wipe us out, to get rid of the bloodline, to take over the land. They’re stuffed down South. They want the resource; they want the water. This is a land grab. They’re coming for everything. They’re going to kill us, and they’re going to wipe out 15 million Australian people to get us in the process.”

READ MORE: Australia Begins COVID Quarantine Camps, Total 24-Hour Lockdowns for Positives and Contact Traces

READ MORE: Excessive COVID-19 Lockdowns Have Australia Verging on Authoritarianism

Dissenting voices

Not every indigenous Australian subscribes to the idea that the aboriginals are being used as guinea pigs or believes there is a scheme for mass extermination and enslavement of the people.

“I’m indigenous, currently covid positive, and am currently staying at the Howard springs quarantine facility,” Luke Ellis, a fully-vaccinated health care worker posted on Twitter.

Don't know who will see this, but as I've got plenty of time on my hands I thought I might as well counterbalance all the misinformation out there



I'm indigenous, currently covid positive and am currently staying at the Howard springs quarantine facility.#aboriginal #covid #nt — Luke Ellis (@lukeae88) November 23, 2021

“The camp is not used to drag away black mob,” Ellis asserted. “In fact this camp has been used for months and has had hundreds of non indigenous people come through it in the exact same process for months. Indigenous people had been lucky so far but our luck ran out.”

“The Raaf (military base at nearby Tindal) always helps out in crisis times, including floods and cyclones. The ‘army’ isn’t going into communities with soldiers and guns, the air force is helping out with trucks, drivers and freeing up the police in checkpoints (and so),” Ellis said.

Also, “If their were soldiers with guns holding people down and forcing jabs we would have seen pics or vids of it now,” he wrote. “To think no one would film all these soldiers and guns holding down people is pure fantasy.”

Final Plea

However, according to David, the spokesperson on the video, it’s dead serious, explaining that those who refuse the jab are being expelled from their homes.

“Right now in Darwin, we have two large apartment blocks. OK, they’re Housing Commission blocks,” he said. “Everybody has been told in those blocks. ‘If you do not get the vaccine, you must leave now.’ so they’re stopping our people from the communities from coming into town. They are now kicking out people out of housing Commission houses because they won’t get the vaccination and making them homeless in the city. When they have nowhere to go, and they start to act up, they’re going to imprison them.”

“This is not a joke,” David said, who finalized his speech with an emotional call on humanity: “This is a serious call out to the world, and we are asking you as their sovereign, original, sovereign tribal people of this land, the ordinary executives and the Heads of State, we are asking the world to please come and help us. Please pay attention to what’s happening and expose this tyranny and this genocide. Before we die and lose it all.”