America’s Central Bank Digital Currency is Coming

Commentary

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to “study” the possibilities for creating a digital national currency—as if the plans hadn’t been brewing for decades.

The Order, signed into law by Biden on Wednesday, March 9, envisaged a two-fold objective. One is to mobilize the Treasury Department and others to probe for the possibility of implementing a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

The other is to study the pros and cons of implementing the digital dollar—one that is firm enough to take on pseudo-decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin—and assuring it will be so-called “inclusive.”

The term “study” is particularly remarkable here, as if the plans to establish a one-world (crypto-) currency haven’t been in motion for decades—or even centuries.

Working ‘like the devil’

“Fundamentally, an American approach to digital assets encourages innovation but mitigates the risks to consumers, investors, and businesses, broader financial stability, and the environment,” senior officials Brian Deese and Jake Sullivan claimed in comments to the press on March 9.

But with Biden steadily imposing harsher sanctions on Russia and now officially banning all Russian oil after shutting down the domestic production faucet, his administration is knowingly committing economic suicide while driving energy prices further up even though he said he would “work like the devil” to keep costs to consumers down.

Working for the devil or not, the Ukrainian conflict couldn’t be better timed if there were an agenda behind this all to shoot down the dollar, ransack the U.S. economy, and create worldwide chaos to pretextualize a new system based on a newly minted government-controlled global CDBC system instead, Build Back Better-style.

According to some, it is all too obvious that the dollar is meant to crash while booming oil prices are used as an excuse to cover up the true cause of the current inflation, namely the trillions of dollars in extra money printed in recent years out of thin air.

Those trillions were needed to bail out bankrupt banks and keep them afloat through quantitative easing, stuffing state’s budget deficits, and granting relief packages to pull small businesses out of the bog where they became mired after ineffective and restrictive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) measures were utilized to counter the pseudo pandemic .

The inclusiveness card

During the March 9 press briefing on the latest EO, one of the presenting officials claimed that the digital dollar would also promote inclusiveness as there would be no entering requirements or credit checks involved; anyone can—and must—cooperate.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement that the plan for a U.S. CBDC “will support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses,” while at the same time addressing “risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy.”

But the same could be said for the opposite. Once the state-controlled cryptocurrency is installed, it would form a perfect tool to hook up every citizen to a system linked to a person’s digital identity, containing all their data, bank account, health (vaccination) status, carbon footprint, and, eventually, their social credit score.

The digital dollar is also presented as the solution to secure financial stability and increase government control on money circulation and prices.

But not only can a national cryptocurrency be better kept in control than its theoretically decentralized counterparts; it can also better keep its users in check. And if you don’t meet the standard or voice a dissenting opinion, with a single mouse click you could be excluded from the system, in which case, you cannot buy or sell.

A govcoin financial system is also a perfect tool to make citizens utterly dependent on the state since everybody’s details are in the system. The demolition of the middle class and small enterprises by smoking them out with insane price hikes and suffocating pandemic regulations seem to be the setup for this.

The solution to all these global challenges is also ready-made in the pipeline, a one-world cryptocurrency under a one-world centralized government. With another military conflict in Ukraine, a third world war is all that’s needed, and that risk is what mankind currently faces.