Trudeau Shunned, Blasted as a ‘Dictator’ by Several Members of the European Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was shunned at a recent meeting of the European Parliament due to his approach in managing the Freedom Convoy protests that gripped Canada for much of the month of February with several MEPs blasting the Canadian leader as a “dictator” in speeches.

In one speech, which subsequently went viral, MEP Mislav Kolakusic of Croatia blasted Trudeau saying that Canada was once a symbol of the modern world but in recent months has become a “symbol of civil rights violations” under Trudeau’s “quasi-liberal boot.”

Referring to Trudeau by name Kolakusic said, “We watched how you trample women with horses, how you block bank accounts of single parents so they can’t even pay their children’s education and medicine, that they can’t pay utilities, mortgages for their homes,” adding that “To you, these may be liberal methods, for many citizens of the world, it is a dictatorship of the worst kind.”

Kolakusic began his speech saying, “Freedom, the right to choose, the right to life, the right to health, the right to work, for many of us are fundamental human rights for which millions of citizens of Europe and the world have laid down their lives.”

PM Trudeau, in recent months, under your quasi-liberal boot, Canada has become a symbol of civil rights violations. The methods we have witnessed may be liberal to you, but to many citizens around the world it seemed like a dictatorship of the worst kind.

The Liberal Trudeau government implemented a vaccine mandate for all federal employees, resulting in countless people losing their livelihoods and the right to work with the federal government.

Kolakusic’s sentiments were echoed by other parliamentarians.

MEP Christine Anderson of Belgium asserted that Trudeau shouldn’t be allowed to speak to the European Parliament due to his handling of the Freedom Convoy protests, calling the Canadian leader a “disgrace for any democracy.”

“A prime minister who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy should not be allowed to speak in this house at all,” Anderson said.

Trudeau did speak to the house however, images of his address showed more empty seats than filled ones and, purportedly, many MEPs left the house chambers when Trudeau approached the podium.

The MEP from Romania, Cristian Terhes, refused to attend the meeting because of Trudeau’s presence. In a post to Facebook, Terhes said Trudeau can’t “teach democracy lessons to Putin from the European Parliament when you trample with horse hooves your own citizens who are demanding their fundamental rights be respected.”

Terhes said, “The difference between democracy and tyranny is not determined by the geographical location of political leaders, but by the values they promote.”

I tried to prevent the speech of PM Trudeau in the EU Parliament because he recently trampled on the core values of democracy. Unfortunately, the enemies of democracy are also on the rise in Europe, as the reaction of my colleagues clearly shows.

Bernhard Zimniok, the German MEP, came out against Trudeau as well saying that Trudeau has been “cracking down on people who protested against disproportionate corona measures, people who were supporting a non-sanctioned movement coming under criticism.”

“Clearly the values of democracy are being despised by this individual. Let us not give someone like this any speaking time in the house of democracy,” he said.