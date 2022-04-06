FOIA Request Reveals Pentagon Reports of ‘Radiation Burns’ and ‘Unaccounted for Pregnancies’ After Contact With UFOs

According to a massive dump of over 1,500 pages of documents, made public through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Sun Online, Americans have been left suffering from radiation burns, brain and nervous system damage and even “unaccounted for pregnancies” following contact with unidentified flying objects, UFOs.

The Sun Online first requested the documents some 4-years ago, on December 18, 2017. Their query related to the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a now shuttered intelligence entity that operated from 2007 until 2012.

The program only came to light after the programs former director, Luis Elizondo, resigned from the Pentagon and contributed to the release of several now infamous videos of UFOs, or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) as the Pentagon refers to them.

The documents were never considered classified or top secret however, include reports on the biological effects of UFO sightings on humans, studies on advanced tech like invisibility cloaks and even plans for deep space exploration and colonization.

Part of the dump was a report entitled, “Anomalous Acute and Subacute Field Effects on Human Biological Tissues,” which documented an investigation into injuries to “human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace interests.”

The report says that humans have been injured from “exposures to anomalous vehicles, especially airborne and when in close proximity,” and linked the injuries to “energy related propulsion systems” and electromagnetic radiation.

It acknowledges the existence of UFOs, stating that the U.S. knew they had been “deployed” and that there was a lack of understanding concerning the phenomena.

“Sufficient incidents/accidents have been accurately reported, and medical data acquired, as to support a hypothesis that some advanced systems are already deployed, and opaque to full US understandings”, the report reads, adding that biophysics indicate the use of “unconventional and advanced energy systems.”

The documents state there had been 42 cases from medical files, and 300 similar “unpublished” cases where humans had been injured following “anomalous encounters.”

Abduction and ‘unaccounted for pregnancies’

The report also included details of alleged bizarre incidents such as “apparent abduction” and even “unaccounted for pregnancies.”

A list of biological effects on human observers following UFO sightings were included in the report. The list was compiled by the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) and documented cases that occurred between 1873 and 1994. In addition to claims of abduction and unaccounted for pregnancies the documents also refer to paranormal phenomena such as perceived telepathy, teleportation and levitation.

One document among the some 1,500 pages detailed a process for categorizing “anomalous behavior,” detailing how one would document encounters with “ghosts, yetis, spirits, elves and other mythical/legendary entities.”

Such phenomena would be classified as an “AN3” or as “witness interaction with AN3 entities” and classified phenomena such as near-death experiences and religious miracles as “AN4.”

“There are also ratings for UFO sightings, ‘Fly-by ratings’ and ‘Close Encounter ratings’ including CE4 in which an encounter with an alien results in permanent psychological injuries ‘or death,’” The Sun reported.

Crop circles, poltergeists, spontaneous human combustion, among other things linked with the paranormal, were also categorized.

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) said that the documents provided to The Sun were mostly unredacted; however “some portions” of the documents were withheld due to privacy and confidentiality concerns but that the “DIA has not withheld any reasonably segregable non-exempt portions of the records.”

Read the Sun’s full report here.