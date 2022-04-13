Biden Admin to Allow More Ethanol In Gasoline to Ease the ‘Putin Price Hike’

U.S. President Joe Biden announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will relax a regulation preventing the sale of high-ethanol content gasoline during summer months in a bid to reduce consumer pump prices he says are caused by the “Putin price hike.”

“But even as we work with Congress, I’m not going to wait to take action to help American families,” Biden said during a public relations event at an ethanol processing plant in Iowa on April 12, according to a White House transcript. “I’m doing everything within my power, by executive orders, to bring down the prices and address the Putin price hike.”

Pros and cons

Biden announced that the EPA is set to issue a waiver eliminating a restriction on the sale of E15 gasoline from June 1 to Sept. 15 that espouses to prevent air pollution.

E15 refers to gasoline cut with 15 percent ethanol, as opposed to the usual 10 percent. Biden conceded during his statements that the reprieve would be a minor one for consumers, saving approximately 10 cents per gallon.

Additionally, The Wall Street Journal noted that E15 is only sold at approximately 2,300 of the more than 150,000 gas stations in the United States.

As Biden addressed the biofuel industry and lauded the “more than 40 million bushels of local corn” converted into “130 million gallons of ethanol a year,” WSJ issued the counterpoint that the corn-based biofuel industry had “resulted in the conversion of millions of acres of marginal croplands and wildlife habitat into corn production,” according to a specialist from the National Wildlife Federation.

WSJ further paraphrased the expert as stating the stimulus to corn production also resulted in “fertilizer pollution in waterways and raising pressure on food prices.”

In an April 12 explainer on E15 gasoline, CNN cautioned readers that cars made before 2001, and vehicles with different forms of combustion engines, such as chainsaws, boats, motorcycles, and snowmobiles, cannot burn E15.

The Department of Energy’s fuel economy website also noted that ethanol contains significantly less energy than gasoline, which results in E15 generating lower fuel economy, which may negate cost savings at the pump.

gasoline companies, as ever, happily refusing to lower prices as quickly as they raised them, despite crude oil being basically back to "normal." I'm sure all of our parents are collectively blaming Biden while also voting against regulation. I don't know what I am talking about. pic.twitter.com/nuS6OWo3Sm — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) April 11, 2022

“Ethanol contains about one-third less energy than gasoline. So, vehicles will typically go 3% to 4% fewer miles per gallon on E10 and 4% to 5% fewer on E15 than on 100% gasoline,” reads the website.

In October of 2018, Donald Trump announced a total removal on the summer months ban of E15 gasoline, a move attributed by the press at the time as appeasing farmers in the run up to the 2020 Presidential Election.

The policy stayed in place until it was nixed by a Federal Appeals Court as late as July of 2021, which stated that Trump’s EPA overstepped its authority with the edict.

WSJ commented, “Senior Biden administration officials say their decision is based on different authority. They also said the EPA has determined there won’t be environmental harm from the change.”

‘Russia is responsible’

Biden has repeatedly positioned the inflationary pressures posed to U.S. consumers from escalating fuel prices as Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin’s beast of burden following the Feb. 23 initiation of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

Pennsylvania man, 54, is arrested after putting 'I did that!' Biden stickers onto gas pumps to protest high prices https://t.co/Raw6K6Sw8p pic.twitter.com/hjp25P7KFf — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 11, 2022

Notably, on March 8 when WTI Crude Oil hit a high of $129.42 per barrel, prices not seen since 2008, Biden’s message for Americans on a sharp spike in prices that immediately manifested at the pumps was simply, “They’re going to go up,” Daily Mail reported.

When Biden was asked how his administration was prepared to assist Americans with the newfound financial pressures, Biden chose simply to deflect the issue by stating “Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible.”

Retail prices of gasoline in the U.S. have been rising since @JoeBiden took office in January 2021. And with the #RussiaUkraineConflict, gas and diesel prices in the U.S. are currently soaring even more sharply, according to Statista.#gas #gasprices #Biden pic.twitter.com/7fsvoJrItW — Facts Tell (@thefactstell) April 5, 2022

During the April 12 speech to ethanol producers, Biden also upped the ante on his already-maniacal rhetoric against Putin when he stated, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank — none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away.”

In March, Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to present a formal Note of Protest warning the administration on comments Biden had made earlier in the month where the President referred to his Russian counterpart as a “murderous dictator,” a “pure thug” and a “war criminal” at two separate public events.

For the U.S. Government, affixing the genocide label to bona fide crimes against humanity committed by the Chinese Communist Party is something it has always hesitated with; It wasn’t until the late hours of the Trump Administration that Mike Pompeo’s State Department began formally considering the atrocities against Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslims as genocide.

The characterization of genocide in Xinjiang was confirmed by current Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his Senate Confirmation Hearings in early 2021.

Although the Trump Administration also began to take a hawkish position on the CCP’s almost 23-year-long persecution of Falun Gong practitioners and its accompanying campaign of organ harvesting, the State Department stopped short of formally categorizing the reign of terror as a genocide.

However, in August of 2021, Miles Yu, who served as Secretary Pompeo’s principal China policy advisor, told The Epoch Times that the designation of genocide was arguably easier to prove in the campaign against Falun Gong because “the CCP has tried harder to disguise its genocidal repression against the Uyghurs while its repression against the [Falun Gong] has been more blatant.”

“The documentation of the CCP’s criminality” against the group, Yu added, “is also more apparent and systemic.”

Yu explained, “The biggest challenge to establishing the commission of genocide is the mens rea (or mental state) requirement that the perpetrator(s) not only intend to commit the underlying act(s), but that the acts are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.”

“The intent element is the hallmark of genocide and what distinguishes it from other international crimes, such as war crimes or crimes against humanity.”