Roe v. Wade Overturned After Half a Century of Imposing Abortion on All US States

More than 20 U.S. states have enacted or are planning restrictions on medically induced abortions following the Supreme Court’s Friday, June 24 ruling that overturned nearly 50 years of controversial precedent treating the termination of unborn life as a fundamental constitutional right.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerned a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortions after 15 weeks, five of the nine Supreme Court justices voted to overturn the precedent set in 1973’s Roe v. Wade and later upheld in 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Those Supreme Court rulings essentially made it illegal for states to pass restrictions on abortion.

Six of the justices voted to uphold Mississippi’s state law as constitutional — Chief Justice John Roberts voted to preserve the state law but not overturn the precedents.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative who was appointed by former President Trump, helped ensure the overturn of Roe v. Wade. (Image: wikimedia commons / CC0 4.0)

The Dobbs ruling had created a stir even before it was officially unveiled, as a leaked draft of the decision was published by Politico in early May. That news led to an uproar among leftists across the U.S. and abroad, with a flurry of protests and even terrorist action or threats levied against the conservative justices and pro-life movement. Meanwhile, as conservatives cheered the decision, some pointed to the unprecedented nature of the leak as an ominous sign for America’s top judicial institution.

The court opinion, delivered by Justice Samuel Alito came to an “inescapable conclusion … that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions,” and “on the contrary, an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law” until it was imposed upon states by the 1973 ruling.

LifeSiteNews described the Dobbs ruling as “delivering the pro-life cause its most transformative victory since Roe unleashed nationwide abortion-on-demand.”

“That the final decision to overturn Roe held firm despite months of left-wing pressure and violence reflects a majority of the justices’ commitment to the principle articulated in May by Justice Thomas,” the pro-life outlet noted.

At the time, Thomas had said “we can’t be an institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want.”

Students participate in a school walk-out and march in Manhattan to show their support for abortion rights and for gun control on May 26, 2022 in New York City. (Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The overturn of nationwide abortion comes after the recent appointment of two conservative justices to the Supreme Court, including that of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

LifeSiteNews expressed high hopes for the pro-life movement to capitalize on the June 24 victory, saying it should engender “a newfound sense of urgency.”

“Now that abortion policy can be directly decided through the elected branches of government, and politicians can no longer invoke the judiciary as an excuse for inaction, abortion-related legislative and lobbying efforts are certain to increase dramatically across the country, with the issue prioritized even higher by activists and voters alike,” the report reads.

Pro-abortion protests have been relatively subdued thus far, though a group of hundreds that surrounded the Arizona state Capitol compelled lawmakers to take refuge in the basement, while Phoenix police fired tear gas to control the demonstrators on Friday.