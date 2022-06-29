McAfee’s Body Still Hasn’t Been Released, Fueling Claims He Was ‘Whackd’

One year after his alleged suicide, software mogul John McAfee continues to arouse people’s emotions as Spanish authorities still refuse to release his body, prompting suspicion he was actually murdered.

McAfee was found dead in his cell at the Barcelona area Brians 2 jail on June 23, 2021 after eight months of imprisonment, just hours after a judge ruled McAfee would be extradited to the U.S. to face charges of tax evasion.

Authorities immediately claimed the 75-year-old McAfee had taken his own life. Police alleged he had already made an attempt for his life a few months before his assumed date of death, but they said the same thing about Jeffrey Epstein, too.

In February, seven months after McAfee’s death, a Spanish judge confirmed the original ruling McAfee had committed suicide in jail, Reuters reported.

Some allege the decision was handed down sans any evidence of that claim, releasing his body to his family, an autopsy report, or any other documentation.

Problem is: he was claiming to do well in prison and insisted that "if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine"🤔 https://t.co/1oyEMPtMbZ pic.twitter.com/J8E5ugsx43 — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) June 23, 2021

However, on several occasions, McAfee had reiterated that he was in good spirits and never intended to commit suicide, stating on Twitter, “If I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

Suspicion rocks social media

The secrecy surrounding McAfee’s death and the reluctance of authorities to release his body for autopsy sparked an outcry on social media, buzzing with comments from netizens who speculated the extravagant playboy-entrepreneur had been suicided by officials who wanted to shut him up.

McAfee, a former digital currency influencer and enfant terrible of the elite due to his indiscretion, had been on the loose for several years evading bill collectors from the Internal Revenue Service who claimed he had dodged paying income taxes.

He was also mentioned as a person of interest in two murders and a rape case, and was sought by the Belize legal system, according to MarketWatch.

McAfee, however, maintained he didn’t evade taxpaying. Instead, he refused to pay it, all while refusing to acknowledge any state’s authority over him—an attitude that ultimately may have cost him his life.

Foreseeing his own death

McAfee said the feds were coming for him and seemed to prepare himself for being silenced by agents to the point of being paranoid, according to some.

In a 2019 tweet, McAfee seemed to suggest he was warned by government officials that they were plotting to kill him and make it look like a suicide.

“Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: ‘We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself’. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm,” McAfee, who was never afraid of public attention, wrote.

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq🙂 pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

Others speculated McAfee was killed for challenging the deep state.

“John McAfee made a video in 2020 calling out the deep state…a week after that video was made there was a warrant out for his arrest…a year later he is found dead…” another Twitter user wrote. “John McAfee did not kill himself.”

Meanwhile, McAfee’s widow Janice keeps pushing for answers. “There has been no since [sic] of urgency from the various Spanish authorities involved in the investigation into John’s death and there is clearly a cover up happening here concerning the events surrounding his death,” she wrote on Twitter at the time of his death, according to The Free Thought Project.

“We have not received the death certificate, the official autopsy report or the official report from the prison,” she continued. “I understand that things take time but the lack of cooperation from the Spanish authorities only confirms our suspicions that they have something to hide.”