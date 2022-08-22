Changchun Man Raped With Electric Shock Baton, Salt Tortured, for Spiritual Beliefs

Although the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in its extensive 23-year persecution of Falun Gong meditation has ultimately stooped to the low of committing live organ harvesting, a sin classified as a bona fide crime against humanity, the regime’s lesser forms of brutality and violence are often both extremely severe and vicious.

One particularly prominent example is illustrated in an Aug. 22 recount of the persecution of Mr. Yu Chunbo, a resident Falun Gong practitioner in Changchun City, Jilin Province, as reported by Falun Dafa informational website Minghui.

According to the report, Yu, who is serving a 3.5 year prison sentence levied by the CCP in November of 2020 as retaliation for maintaining his faith in the practice, endured a form of torture composed of being sodomized with an electric shock baton, beaten, and having salt repeatedly rubbed in his open wounds.

Minghui states that the information was provided by Yu’s family, who were given the details of their loved one’s suffering by a prison insider.

A secondary February of 2021 article by Minghui stated that Yu was 48-years-old at the time.

In the most recent article, the outlet states that prison guards Shen Xudong and Zhao Xu, joined by inmates Ma Tao and Li Jianyang, took the liberty of slapping Yu in the face at least 90 times on Feb. 24.

Unfortunately, this is the lightest of the violence Yu endured at the hands of the quartet.

Minghui elaborated that for two hours, “They shocked him in the anus with an electric baton and struck his thighs, calves, back and buttocks with steel rulers.”

And added, “They next rubbed salt into the wounds, before resuming the beating, followed by the salt again.”

The insider told the family that “on the second and third day” Yu was brought back to the guard’s office, where his scabs were scraped off with “steel rulers” before the rape, torture, and salt festerings were repeated.

Each additional instance also lasted for two hours, the article states.

The insider told the family that the torture continued until the fifth day, when Yu finally suffered a heart attack while being electrocuted.

He was resuscitated with “some quick-acting heart medication [Party enforcers] had prepared.”

Afterwards, Yu was made to stand for 15 hours a day and left malnourished, a prolonged torture that eventually led to a 27-day hospitalization.

The article added that Yu was reportedly also sent to a hospital for resuscitation on April 18, but that, “Details about that episode remain unclear.”

Minghui, a publication established by practitioners of Falun Dafa when the CCP’s campaign of suppression began in 1999, collects first hand information on the persecution of the practice from sources directly inside mainland China and is the leading source on the subject matter.

A second Minghui article chronicling Yu’s need for external hospitalization dated April 18 states the man was held at the Gongzhuling Prison, where authorities used the pretext of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to deny the family visitation rights.

The family petitioned for Yu’s release on medical parole, but the application appears to have been ignored by the Party’s henchmen.

Minghui lists Gongzhuling Prison President Wang Zhichun, prison guards Sun Changlong and He Lingguo, and prison official Yang Chunhong as perpetrators in the April abuse.

The initial Minghui article added that Yu is being held in the “Second Ward” and is subject to daily brainwashing attempts by a person named Liu Dapeng, described as a former Falun Gong practitioner who renounced their faith amid the torture and pressure of the persecution, becoming a member of the Party’s persecution squad.

Kangaroo courts

July of 2021 reporting on Yu’s case by Minghui explains that Chaoyang District Court Judge Wang Yanan levied Yu’s prison sentence against him on May 24, 2021 alongside three fellow practitioners after “spending less than five minutes on each hearing.”

“Judge Wang didn’t inform any of the practitioners’ families or their lawyers of the hearings,” the article reads.

The report adds, “All four defendants appeared through video conferences, which, however, didn’t show any images, but only sound, at their respective detention centers.”

“The judge also forbade the practitioners from defending themselves and quickly wrapped up each hearing for less than five minutes each.”

Family matters

Moreover, a Jan. 4 Minghui report elucidates that Yu’s wife, Li Fengxia, who does not practice Falun Gong, was sentenced to 15 months in prison simply for being associated with a practitioner.

The report added, “Although judge Wang indicated that there wasn’t enough evidence to sentence the couple at the second hearing, she refused to acquit them and extended the time for the police to collect more evidence against them.”

Additionally, the February of 2021 article states that in late 2000, Yu’s younger brother, Yu Chunhai, was also arrested for practicing Falun Gong and persecuted at the same Chaoyanggou Forced Labor Camp.

Both the elder Yunbo and his brother Chunhai were likewise subjected to torture described in the case of the father as, “The guards shocked him with electric batons, beat him, kicked his legs, deprived him of sleep and forced him to do intensive labor.”

Unfortunately, the younger Chunhai “struggled with poor health for three years after his release” and passed away on Jan. 21, 2007 at the age of 32, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

Reports also state that Yu’s elderly mother had fallen ill from the shock and stress of her family’s persecution over the years before passing away, and that the couple’s daughter “is struggling to fend for herself with both of her parents detained.”

About Falun Gong

Falun Gong (法輪功) (Law Wheel Qigong), also known as Falun Dafa (法輪大法) (The Great Law of the Law Wheel), is a spiritual practice featuring four simple standing and moving qigong exercises and a traditional-style sitting meditation.

First taught in 1992 by Mr. Li Hongzhi during China’s qigong craze, the practice and its teachings of the universal principle of Zhen-Shan-Ren (真，善，忍) (Truthfulness-Compassion-Tolerance), in addition to an emphasis on virtue and improving one’s character in the midst of everyday life, quickly garnered enormous popularity, attracting between 80 and 100 million students by the Chinese government’s own estimates.

In 1999, former Communist Party Chairman Jiang Zemin decided to use his power to launch a Great Cultural Revolution-level persecution against Falun Gong, regarding the group’s widespread popularity in society’s cultural mainstream as a threat to his own desires to establish a cult of personality.

Although both of Jiang’s successors, Hu Jintao and today’s Party boss Xi Jinping, have not supported or enacted any kind of policy of persecution against the practice, the campaign of suppression and violence has continued as Jiang controls a portion of the Communist Party, which is plagued by an internal cancer of “Party Elders” and factional struggle.