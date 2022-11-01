NY: Paul Arteta on Why He Should be Elected as Sheriff for Orange County

On November 8, voters of Orange County, New York will not only be asked to elect representatives for the New York State Assembly, and the future Governor and Lt. Governor, and other elected roles, but will also be asked to elect a new County Sheriff.

Paul Arteta, currently the Deputy Police Chief in the Village of Montgomery, is on the ballot this November as a candidate for Orange County Sheriff. In an email to Vision Times Arteta detailed the experience he possesses that he would bring to the role if elected.

Prior to his current position, Arteta retired from a 28-year run at the Sheriff’s Office, having moved through the ranks from Corrections Officer in the county jail all the way up to Captain of Patrol.

During his time as a Deputy Sheriff, he founded the Orange County DA/Sheriff’s Office Drug Task force, attended the FBI National Academy, served on the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and was a founding member and three-term president of the Deputy Sheriff’s PBA.

He holds a master’s degree in law enforcement and public safety leadership, and donates his time to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight and Newburgh Armory Unity Center.

“I have also had the honor of serving the people of the Town of Montgomery as deputy supervisor,” Arteta wrote.

He believes that he is best qualified to make the necessary improvements to Orange County’s sheriff’s office and to keep the county safe.

“While I bring a great depth and breadth of experience and community service to the table, even more importantly I have a detailed plan for Orange County,” Arteta said.

If elected Sheriff of Orange County, he promises to sharpen the county’s capabilities in the office “by meeting new national accreditation standards that best serve Orange County residents, adopt new technologies to fully engage our communities and implement evidence-based best practices proven to reduce crime.”

In addition, he promises to keep the Sheriff’s Office accountable by ensuring that transparency and accountability are the rule, not the exception.

He promises to strive to build constructive, collaborative ties between law enforcement and the public while focusing on developing meaningful and beneficial structural solutions and to remain fiscally responsible.

He says that he will strengthen community ties by dedicating his time to being a full-time sheriff, work with local law enforcement to build trust and legitimacy and will work to forge lasting relationships with Orange County residents and community organizations.