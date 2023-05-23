Meet Zhile Cao: A New Voice Vying for New York City’s 25th District

NEW YORK, New York — Zhile Cao (曹艾莊), a Republican candidate and veteran, is running for New York City Council in the 25th District. As a community organizer, immigrant, and activist with robust experience in medical reform, education, and human rights issues, Cao has emerged as a shining new voice for the constituents he hopes to represent.

Come June 27, registered voters in the city will have the opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping their party’s future. They will first cast their votes in the primary election — a decisive event that will determine the representative that will run in the impending general election slated for Nov. 7.

If elected, Cao’s district would cover parts of Flushing, Corona, and Elmhurst in Queens. Running on a platform of progressive change, Cao supports policies such as rent control, increased funding for public schools, and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He is also a strong advocate for environmental protection, providing more assistance for the homeless, and working with the police to bolster safety for all residents.

“I am running because people should have the right to know and dictate the laws that are affecting their lives,” said Cao, adding that his office wants to “limit the power of the government to prevent them from forcing citizens to take up certain measures such as mask mandates, forced vaccinations, or other policies that could have adverse effects on their health.”

As a new voice for the 25th District, Cao is not beholden to special interests, and is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in.

Policy views

Cao is a progressive Republican who supports a number of policies that would benefit his constituents in the 25th District, if elected. These include:

Affordable Housing: Cao supports rent control and other measures to make housing more affordable for low- and middle-income residents. He also supports building more affordable housing units to assist the most vulnerable populations in the area.

Cao supports rent control and other measures to make housing more affordable for low- and middle-income residents. He also supports building more affordable housing units to assist the most vulnerable populations in the area. Educational Reforms: Cao supports increased funding for public schools. He also supports policies to make schools more equitable, such as reducing class sizes and increasing teacher pay.

Cao supports increased funding for public schools. He also supports policies to make schools more equitable, such as reducing class sizes and increasing teacher pay. Pathway to Immigration: As an immigrant himself, Cao supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He also supports policies to protect immigrants from deportation.

As an immigrant himself, Cao supports a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He also supports policies to protect immigrants from deportation. Environmental Protection : Cao supports policies to combat climate change. He also supports policies to protect the environment, such as reducing pollution and conserving natural resources.

: Cao supports policies to combat climate change. He also supports policies to protect the environment, such as reducing pollution and conserving natural resources. Accessible Healthcare: Cao supports accessible healthcare for all by advocating for comprehensive healthcare policies that prioritize affordability, quality, and equal access to medical services, regardless of socio-economic status.

Cao supports accessible healthcare for all by advocating for comprehensive healthcare policies that prioritize affordability, quality, and equal access to medical services, regardless of socio-economic status. Support Disenfranchised Groups: Cao advocates for promoting democratic freedoms and human rights in regions like Hong Kong, Tibet, and Turkestan to speak up for those who may not have the same civil rights and liberties as people who reside in the U.S.

Showing up for the people

Cao is committed to representing the needs of his constituents in the 25th District. If elected, he has comprehensive plans to address issues that matter most to his constituents, such as affordable housing, education, environmental reform, and immigration, he says.

“The homelessness problem is a huge issue in the city. We need to bolster police efforts so they can patrol the subway system 24 hours a day,” said Cao, adding, “Some lines such as the A line, and the 1, 2, 3 lines are very commonly filled with homeless people who sometimes live or sleep in the trains, so we need better control to ensure the safety of other passengers, while also providing assistance to the city’s most vulnerable population.”

When asked about what he believes is the best path forward for immigrants in a city as diverse as New York City, Cao said, “I believe every person who arrives in the US has a right to be protected from persecution or harassment.” Cao also made note that as an immigrant and veteran himself, he knows all too well the struggles of being new in a foreign country.

“My office wants to make sure every person is treated with dignity and respect, and in turn, we are asking you to do your civic duty as well to elect the people who truly care, and will do the best job to represent every constituent.”

If elected, Cao says his office will work to:

Pass rent control and other measures to make housing more affordable for all residents.

Increase funding for public schools and advocate for more transparent accounts.

Support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Protect the environment by drafting more comprehensive and stricter laws.

New York City’s primary is scheduled for June 27, 2023. The general election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023.

For more information regarding Zhile Cao and his campaign, please call: (646) 577-1607 or email: [email protected]