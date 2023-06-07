US Possesses Craft of ‘Non-human Origin,’ Bodies of Alien Pilots, Former Intelligence Official Claims

Former intelligence official turned whistleblower David Charles Grusch has provided extensive classified information to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General alleging the existence of deeply covert programs that have retrieved intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin, The Debrief reported on Monday, June 5.

In addition to the materials that have been allegedly retrieved, Grusch said that the U.S. government has also recovered the remains of alien pilots.

“Naturally, when you recover something that’s either landed or crashed. Sometimes you encounter dead pilots and believe it or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true,” he told NewsNation.

While Grusch asserts that dead “pilots” have been retrieved, The Debrief’s reporting on the matter doesn’t comment on any retrieved alien bodies.

Grusch, a decorated former combat officer and veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), served as the NGA’s co-lead for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis and as a representative for the UAP task force.

According to Grusch, the recoveries of these non-human craft, ranging from partial fragments to intact vehicles, have occurred for decades. He told The Debrief that the objects retrieved are “of exotic origin based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” adding that, “We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

Grusch’s complaint asserts that this information has been illegally withheld from Congress, and he claims to have faced illegal retaliation and harassment for his confidential disclosures.

‘A delicate matter’

Grusch’s disclosures are supported by other intelligence officials, both active and retired, who have independently provided similar corroborating information, both on and off the record. These revelations come as Congress seeks answers regarding the national security implications of unidentified aerial phenomena, which have intrigued the public and posed a challenge to the military since World War II.

Key individuals involved in UAP investigations, such as Karl E. Nell, a recently retired Army Colonel, and Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, have vouched for Grusch’s credibility and affirmed the existence of these alleged programs. Jonathan Grey, an officer in the United States Intelligence Community, also confirms the global nature of the phenomenon and calls for a comprehensive solution.

Mellon told The Debrief, “A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered.”

“However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress,” he added.

‘We are not alone’

Grey, who currently works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) told The DeBrief, “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” adding that, “Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

Grusch asserts that UFO “legacy programs” have long been hidden within “multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities.”

He said he revealed to Congress the existence of a decades-long “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

His disclosures, along with the testimonies of other insiders, highlight a growing determination within certain government circles to uncover the truth behind these unidentified craft and their potential national security implications. While challenges exist in validating and disseminating this potentially explosive information, some sources are willing to take the risk and provide their knowledge of the recovery programs.

Grusch, who has served as an intelligence officer for over fourteen years, possesses a top-secret security clearance and has been involved in advancing American security through covert and clandestine operations. His revelations, along with the mounting evidence and testimonies from insiders, reflect the ongoing efforts to address the mystery surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena and the pursuit of a global solution to this enigma.