Scope on Kathryn Luciani’s Run as Supervisor of Woodbury, NY

WOODBURY, New York — Kathryn Luciani, who’s running for the position of Town Supervisor in Woodbury, brings refined focus, experience, and commitment to the betterment of the community she has called home for the past 14 years.

Luciani, who has worked as councilwoman for the Woodbury Town Council for the past two years, and is also the founder of “We Are Woodbury” (a volunteer organization that aims to bring Woodbury residents together to strengthen the community), is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility and transparency, economic development, and advocating for the community.

Having lived in Orange County, New York, for more than 20 years, Luciani’s roots run deep in the county. She possesses an intimate understanding of the town’s unique dynamics, challenges, and untapped potential.

“What makes me the best candidate for the position is the fact that I have five children that live here, and I’m invested in my community,” said Luciani in an exclusive interview with Vision Times.

If elected, Luciani hopes to bring in new revenue to the town of Woodbury by attracting new businesses, supporting existing small business, and advocating for the community she hopes to represent. (Image: via Kathryn Luciani)

Vision and priorities

Kathryn Luciani’s campaign centers on a clear vision for Woodbury’s future. She aims to create a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable community that caters to the diverse needs of its residents. By prioritizing transparent and accountable governance, Luciani intends to foster an environment where community members have a voice in actively participating and shaping the town’s trajectory.

“There are a lot of issues going on in our town right now,” said Luciani, explaining how the town’s library, senior center, animal shelter, and courts have not felt supported in recent years. “I sit and I talk to the community members and the people in our library — I listen to their issues, answer their emails, and do work sessions with them.”

“Our [current] supervisor isn’t communicating or advocating for the community,” said Luciani, adding, “I think because of my background with having a community group and being able to represent and communicate with people in the community, it would make me an asset for this position.”

One of Luciani’s primary goals is to enhance Woodbury’s infrastructure and aesthetic appeal. She recognizes the importance of investing in well-maintained roads, reliable utilities, and accessible public spaces to promote the quality of life for all residents, and most importantly, attract new businesses.

“One of the biggest issues [facing our town] is the lack of business,” said Luciani, adding, “Other nearby towns have coffee shops, wineries, breweries, etc, but here, our restaurants are dwindling. We should have more jewelry, antique shops, and shopping areas where people can walk around with their kids and spend the whole day.”

Moreover, Luciani is committed to championing sustainable practices that are fiscally-sound to advocate and preserve the town’s natural beauty for future generations to come.

‘Bringing back that old town charm’

Luciani credits her community group “We Are Woodbury,” with helping her understand the needs of the constituents she hopes to represent.

“During the [COVID-19] pandemic, people were afraid to go out, they weren’t building relationships with their neighbors and everyone was scared that they were going to get this virus,” said Luciani, adding, “So I came up with new ways to make Woodbury look beautiful by building fountains, creating signs, hanging up balloons, helping new businesses promote their services online, etc.”

She also hopes to be a Town Supervisor that truly connects with the community by being physically present and always available to hear people’s concerns. “When I grew up, everyone knew their neighbors and their names, and starting ‘We Are Woodbury’ was about helping people meet other members in the community, learn what new things are going on, and help support each other.”

“I never thought I would be involved in politics,” said Luciani, highlighting how she felt the need to advocate and do more for her community when she saw that people were fighting her for “doing the right thing and trying to clean up my community.”

A seasoned professional

During the state’s general election Assembly run last year, Luciani ran on the GOP ticket, vying to represent New York’s 99nd District against Democrat Christoper Eachus.

Though narrowly losing to Eachus by only a handful of votes according to Ballotpedia, Luciani remains a well-known and beloved figure in the state. On top of her budding political career, Luciani also works as the Head of Community Relations at the beautiful Rushmore Estate, located in the state’s scenic Hudson Valley, and just 45 minutes northwest of New York City.

“We need more business-oriented people to get involved in the town and village,” said Luciani, adding, “My priority would be listening to what the community wants and needs, while being fiscally responsible.”

Despite being home to Woodbury Commons — a shopping outlet known for its wide selection of discounted designer clothing and luxury shops — Luciani hopes to bring in a slew of new businesses to attract even more visitors to the town.

“Right now, we are spending a lot of money on our pools and parks, but we have a lot of other issues,” said Luciani. “We need to bring more revenue in to help the taxpayers.”

Luciani’s bid for the position of Woodbury’s Town Supervisor signifies a new chapter in the town’s governance. With her deep roots, comprehensive understanding of local issues, and commitment to community-driven leadership, Luciani may just be the shining new light needed to guide Woodbury towards a more prosperous and harmonious future.

Luciani is challenging incumbent Woodbury Town Supervisor Thomas J. Burke. The town’s election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023.