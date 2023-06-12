ESPN Director, 42, Dies From ‘Medical Emergency’ During NCAA Baseball Tournament

Another sudden death has rocked the U.S. media landscape after a 42-year-old Director-level employee of sports broadcaster ESPN suffered a “medical emergency” during the NCAA Baseball Championship’s super regional-level tournament June 9 to 12 in North Carolina.

ESPN itself reported the news in a brief June 11 article where it stated that Kyle Brown, who had worked with the company for the last 16 years, had passed away.

The article provided no details on the medical emergency.

The Walt Disney Corporation is the parent company that serves as the majority owner of ESPN, a notable connection only in that a pair of high profile network media deaths struck in December of 2022 as two ABC News producers in a similar age bracket likewise passed suddenly.

ABC is also owned by Disney, which former employees have accused of mandating acceptance of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccinations as a condition of employment in court filings.

MORE ON VACCINE ADVERSE REACTIONS

In December, producer for George Stephanopoulos, Dax Tejera, a healthy and fit 37-year-old, was announced in entertainment media to have passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack, based on a memorandum issued by network President Kim Godwin.

Although Tejera’s position naturally led to a high profile and widely-circulated body of news around the subject, he was actually the second ABC News producer to pass in December.

Less than two weeks earlier, ABC 10News San Diego producer Erica Gonzalez “passed away overnight,” according to a release by the network, which disclosed neither details of her passing or her age.

However, photographs of a seemingly fit and healthy woman in her 30s or 40s working in a production truck accompanied the article.

Companies under the Disney umbrella haven’t been the only ones hit by the sudden passing of powerful young executives.

Fox News reported that Senior Vice President of News & Politics, Alan Komissaroff, 47, passed away on Jan. 20 after weeks of complications following a heart attack.

A GoFundMe page started by Komissaroff’s family members said, “On Sunday, January 8th, Alan was exercising at home, when he came upstairs and told Rachael [Alan’s wife] he wasn’t feeling well.”

“She called 911, and his heart stopped while paramedics were taking him to the hospital. He slipped into a coma, and never regained consciousness,” the page stated.

In September of 2021, Fox News reported that 90 percent of its staff had accepted vaccination and that remaining holdouts would be subjected to daily PCR testing in an internal memo obtained by entertainment website Deadline.

Canadian news personalities have also been hit by similar, although fortunately less severe, calamities.

Also in January, CTV News Edmonton reporter Jessica Robb made a splash in the Twitterverse when she appeared to begin suffering convulsions before fainting during a live broadcast.

CTV, which is owned by Bell Media, announced on Twitter in 2021 that vaccination would be a formal condition of employment.

Robb’s own Twitter history likewise showed that in April of 2022, she had produced a positive PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, adding that she was “feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3.”

A similar event occurred in March when CBS Los Angeles correspondent Alissa Carlson Schwartz suffered an event that made her eyes roll into the back of her head before collapsing onto her desk and then the floor during a live segment.

Schwartz, a former Miss America contender, endured a similar episode when she began throwing up on air during a weather segment in 2014. Afterwards, she was diagnosed with a “leaky heart valve.”

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk threw his hat in the vaccine adverse reaction ring in January when he stated during a tweet in response to a Rasmussen Reports survey on vaccine side effects that reactions from the second booster injection “crushed me.”

And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot. Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I dunno,” said Musk, who said taking the dose was required to enter Germany to visit one of Tesla’s gigafactories.

Musk added that a cousin, who he described as “young & in peak health” wound up with “a serious case of myocarditis” that required hospitalization following vaccination.