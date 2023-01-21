Fox News Executive, 47, Dies After Heart Attack

United States media has been hit by another high profile case of sudden death, this time in a 47-year-old career executive with Fox News, who passed away just weeks after a heart attack put him into a coma he did not recover from.

The death of Alan Komissaroff, Senior Vice President of News & Politics, was announced by Fox News itself on Jan. 20, where the company stated he “died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home earlier this month.”

CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace told staff in a memo that Komissaroff “was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle.”

The announcement stated Komissaroff had worked at Fox News since 1996, the job being his only position after graduating from college, where he “rose through the ranks to become a writer, producer, showrunner and eventually Senior Vice President of News & Politics, overseeing all political coverage,” the memo read.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

Fox stated that Komissaroff left behind his wife, described as “his high school sweetheart,” a 17-year-old son, and a 13-year-old daughter.

Although the company memorandum honored Komissaroff’s contributions to the company and his character, it provided little in the way of explanation of what caused his death.

However, the article does link to a Gofundme page for the family, which has raised $176,513 of a $250,000 goal as of time of writing, stating that “all proceeds will go directly toward his children’s future.”

The author of the Gofundme provided more details on the events that led to Komissaroff’s passing.

“On Sunday, January 8th, Alan was exercising at home, when he came upstairs and told Rachael he wasn’t feeling well,” it stated.

The author continued, “She called 911, and his heart stopped while paramedics were taking him to the hospital. He slipped into a coma, and never regained consciousness.”

A growing list

Komissaroff’s passing comes hot on the heels of two producers with ABC news who passed suddenly at the end of December under what appear to be similar circumstances.

The first instance was that of ABC News San Diego producer Erica Gonzalez, reported by the network on Dec. 21, which stated simply that Gonazlez had “passed away overnight” in a remembrance article accompanied by two photos of a seemingly healthy and fit young woman seated at a production booth.

The second case was of 37-year-old Dax Tejera, an ostensible fitness enthusiast and producer for ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Jonathan Karl, and Martha Raddatz.

That poor guy just died of a heart attack at 37.



Yes, THAT guy.



Died of a heart attack.



At 37.



I know, he looks so unhealthy.



Was he jabbed? He went to St. Barts in summer 2021, when you couldn’t go unless you were vaccinated. So that sounds like yes.



What is happening? pic.twitter.com/MzGrZ4A9hg — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 25, 2022

Tejera’s passing was made public in a Christmas Eve article published by The Hollywood Reporter, based on an internal memo to staff penned by ABC News President Kim Godwin and obtained by the outlet.

According to Godwin’s statements, Tejera had passed away on Dec. 23 after suffering a sudden heart attack.

In a less severe Canadian case, on Jan. 8, CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb set the Internet ablaze when she began to suffer from a serious speech impediment, major disorientation, and appeared to begin to faint during a live broadcast outside of the city courthouse.

Young Canadian reporter Jessica Robb slurs her words and appears to have a stroke on live television tonight.



She has since tweeted that she is fine and previously shared in April 2022 that she was "feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3." @KanekoaTheGreat pic.twitter.com/UqwPNBXvbR — Plato (@plato1867) January 9, 2023

Vaccine safety concerns

The sudden death of young people, which appear to frequently occur with heart-related illness as the root cause, has many speculating that long term adverse reactions to the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) gene therapy injections are the cause.

Fox News, for example, was proud to boast in September of 2021 that not only had 90 percent of full time staff members accepted vaccination, but that holdouts would face mandatory daily testing as a condition of employment.

The statistic and policy was sourced from an internal company memo penned by Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Lord obtained by entertainment industry-focused website Deadline.

ABC News, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Walt Disney Corporation, was likely to have required mandatory vaccination as a term of employment.

Disney only began to relax vaccine requirements on some sets as late as November of 2022, the Los Angeles Times stated.

In June of 2022, ABC was sued by two former General Hospital crew members in California, who alleged that they were terminated after being denied an exemption to the company’s vaccine mandate on a religious basis, Variety reported.

Bell Media, parent company of CTV, announced on Twitter in August of 21 that it would require mandatory vaccination as a condition of employment for staff to return to the offices or to production sites from work from home edicts.

In Robb’s specific case, an April 28, 2022 tweet published on her account consisted of a positive COVID PCR test, accompanied by her statement that she was, “Feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3 & that I started isolating as soon as symptoms started.”

Consider this my official out of (the physical) office.

Feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3 & that I started isolating as soon as symptoms started. More than anything it’s the personal defeat I’m feeling after managing to avoid the ‘Vid for 2+ years.

See you soon, outside world. pic.twitter.com/6MMTd0re9Z — Jessica Robb (@jessicarobb_) April 28, 2022

Spike problems

Yet the cause of heart-related excess mortality may not be as simple as pointing the finger at the deceased’s vaccination status.

It’s now a well known issue that the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is toxic to the human body, accumulating inside the nucleus of cells, damaging DNA repair and adaptive immunity functions, according to a November of 2021 study published by Chinese scientists employed at Sweden’s Umea University.

Umea researchers stated that “SARS–CoV–2 full–length spike protein inhibits DNA damage repair by hindering DNA repair protein recruitment.”

The finding was significant not only in the case of COVID-19 infection, but in the case of vaccine recipients as well, researchers alluded to when they stated, “Many approved SARS–CoV–2 vaccines, such as mRNA vaccines and adenovirus–COVID–19 vaccines, have been developed based on the full–length spike protein.”

The Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca vaccines all work by delivering a genetic instruction — messenger RNA in the case of Pfizer and Modern and double stranded DNA attached to an adenovirus vector in the case of J&J and AstraZeneca — which forces human cells to build the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein on their surfaces.

The rationale being that the human immune system will generate an immune response to the spike protein, which will be utilized to defeat the invasion of the actual virus upon exposure.

The danger of the spike protein from only COVID infection to heart health was illustrated when the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers suffered the season-ending loss of RW Josh Archibald, an outspoken critic of the vaccines, to a case of myocarditis following a COVID infection in 2021.

In another similar case, long-time Donald Trump supporter Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway of the Diamond and Silk podcast passed away on Jan. 9, according to an announcement by the former President on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s announcement was significant as he alluded to heart issues being the cause when he stated, “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out.”

Diamond and Silk were often repudiated in the establishment media for opposing — sometimes directly and sometimes indirectly — vaccine mandates and other COVID measures.

Hardaway was hospitalized with a serious, albeit undisclosed illness in November of 2022.

Diamond was noted as coughing on camera during a livestream broadcast on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s platform just days earlier, which led to left wing media outlets and social media platforms celebrating their conclusion the cause was a COVID infection that vaccination may have theoretically prevented.

The pair’s Twitter account called the claim “a complete and utter lie,” however.

In April of 2022, the medical journal JAMA Cardiology published a study by Norwegian researchers, which examined a cohort of 23 million residents, asking the question, “Is SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccination associated with risk of myocarditis?”

“The risks of myocarditis and pericarditis were highest within the first 7 days of being vaccinated, were increased for all combinations of mRNA vaccines, and were more pronounced after the second dose,” researchers concluded.

The study also found that excess events of myocarditis had followed those suffering from a COVID-19 case, but at a lower rate than the vaccinated group.