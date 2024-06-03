Trump Continues to Poll Strong, Raises $141 Million Following Historic Criminal Conviction

Despite being found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying documents, Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for this November’s presidential election continues to poll strong and has even raked in a reported $141 million in campaign donations between May and the immediate days following his historic conviction.

The first national surveys following Trump’s conviction, that were released Thursday, continue to show both Trump and Biden in a near dead heat.

An Ipsos/Reuters poll, conducted on May 30th and 31st, directly following the verdict, found that both Biden and Trump would garner 36 percent of the vote, if the election were to be held today. When viewed along party lines, 81 percent of Democrats intend on voting Biden and 82 percent of Republicans plan on voting Trump.

A total of 17 percent of respondents indicated that they are either “much more likely” or “somewhat more likely” to vote for Trump following his conviction.

Twenty percent of respondents said they were “much less likely” to vote for Trump and 57 percent said the verdict “did not influence my likelihood of voting for Trump.”

Of the more than 2,500 people surveyed, 45 percent said that they believed Trump’s prosecution was politically motivated to prevent him from returning to the White House, and 52 percent said the prosecution “was mainly about enforcing laws fairly and upholding the rule of law.”

On the question of whether or not Trump should serve time in prison for his convictions, 46 percent said he should while 51 percent said he shouldn’t.

With five months to go before the election, experts say that there is still a ton of ground to cover and anything could happen.

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, told the L.A. Times, “Asking people to predict their behavior in November is asking an awful lot under any circumstances, but especially right now, because there is so much still left to happen, including the debates and the conventions.”

$141 million fundraising haul

In the 24-hours following Trump’s numerous guilty verdicts, his campaign raised a staggering $53 million from two million donations, with a quarter of them coming from first-time donors.

During the trial and immediately following the verdict, the Trump campaign sent out repeated fundraising communications, prompting many to click the “donate” button.

Trump Campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, cheered on the avalanche of donations saying in a statement, “We are moved by the outpouring of support for President Donald J. Trump. The American people saw right through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged trial, and sent Biden and Democrats a powerful message — the REAL verdict will come on November 5th.”

“President Trump raised $141 million this month because Americans remember the roaring economy, secure border, and peace through strength at home and abroad under Donald J. Trump, and we will return prosperity and success when he is reelected in November,” they added.

Trump’s campaign is saying that the fundraising was “nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform,” and emphasized that the guilty verdicts “have awakened the MAGA movement like never before.”

Biden had been regularly outpacing Trump in monthly fundraising up until April this year when Trump began to take the lead. In April, the Trump Campaign raked in $76 million.

Also in April, Trump managed to attract a record-setting $50.5 million in a single event when top dollar GOP donors attended an event at the Palm Beach, Florida home of billionaire John Paulson.

As of the end of April however, Biden enjoyed an $84 million to $49 million cash-on-hand advantage. It’s unclear if this remains the case after Trump’s post-conviction haul.