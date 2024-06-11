Tesla Upgrades Navigation Software in China, Introduces Lane-Level Guidance

On Friday, June 7, Tesla released a software upgrade for its in-car navigation system in China. The update includes introducing new features, such as displaying lane markings on its maps that correspond to the actual lanes on the road.

Tesla claimed the new system reduces users’ reliance on smartphone applications while driving. The company announced the update on its official WeChat account, along with a series of new features added in the latest over-the-air upgrade.

Baidu first announced the release of its V20 Baidu Maps in April, naming Tesla and Huawei among the clients of the map. Baidu has been Tesla’s navigation map provider since 2020.

The Baidu Maps V20 introduces lane-level navigation, which the company said can provide human drivers with detailed road information and lane recommendations to enhance driving safety and experience.

Chinese users in China have complained about Tesla’s in-car navigation map on social media, saying it is not as detailed as maps available on smartphones. Tesla in China was not immediately available to comment.

Tesla is currently in the process of introducing its ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD) software system in China, which recently made progress.

Right now the system only uses cameras as sensors for its autonomous driving technology, but Reuters reported last month the company is preparing to register this technologically advanced feature with authorities.

Navigation maps have been widely used in China to provide traffic information to human drivers.

Reuters contributed to this report.