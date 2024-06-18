Vying for NY’s 40th District, Dr. Philip Wang Puts Public Safety at the Forefront

FLUSHING, New York — On June 14, Dr. Philip Shaw Chuan Wang, a distinguished Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.), sat down with Vision Times to share his vision for the future of Flushing as he campaigns to represent New York State’s Assembly in the 40th District.

Dr. Wang has dedicated over two decades of his career to serving the Flushing and Northern Queens community. He explained that his commitment to public health and well-being, along with his deep understanding of the community’s needs, drives his candidacy.

“I’ve been serving the community of Flushing for the past 24 years,” said Dr. Wang. “I’ve treated thousands of patients and have learned first-hand the challenges facing our community.”

A legacy of service

Dr. Wang’s journey began at Baruch College, CUNY, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He then earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree and a Master of Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport College of Chiropractic after successfully passing the national board examination. Since 2000, Dr. Wang has been an integral part of the Flushing community, contributing significantly to its health and vitality.

Dr. Wang (third from right) has dedicated over two decades of his career to serving the Flushing and Northern Queens community. (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

Over the past two decades, Flushing has transformed into a bustling hub, recognized by Channel 1 News as the “second busiest street,” in New York City. Main Street’s vibrancy is attributed to the hard work of new immigrants and the second generation of migrants, which has significantly boosted commercial and real estate activities.

But rapid development has also brought challenges, including worsening street congestion, waste accumulation, misdemeanor crimes, homelessness, and communication issues with senior residents.

On tackling crime

Navigating Flushing, particularly during weekends, now requires at least a 30-minute traffic delay, notes Dr. Wang. The proliferation of one-way streets and numerous bus lanes also pose challenges for parking and navigating the area. Recent policy changes, such as the Bail reform law (passed in 2019) and budget cuts to the police department, have not decreased crime but instead elevated misdemeanor crime levels, making the streets more perilous.

Dr. Wang has dedicated over two decades of his career to serving the Flushing and Northern Queens community. Here’s why he’s running for NY State’s 40th Assembly District. (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

“Safety has become a top issue,” said Dr. Wang. “Theft and crime has been on the rise and we need someone to step up and put a stop to this. We need more accountability for the culprits that continue to enact crime against the Asian community.”

Moreover, issues like overflowing garbage disposals, overloaded street garbage cans, an increasing homeless population, and the prevalent smell of cannabis on Roosevelt Avenue warrant immediate attention. Senior residents, who have played a crucial role in the community’s growth, now require enhanced healthcare and recreational services.

“We must address these issues promptly and collaboratively,” Dr. Wang emphasizes. “As a united community, we must voice our concerns and work together, transcending partisan boundaries. Procrastination in addressing these challenges only allows them to escalate.”

Other key policies

Fostering Comprehensive Community Safety : Dr. Wang advocates for a collaborative approach to enhance community safety by fostering strong partnerships between law enforcement, organized civilian groups, and residents. Together, these groups will work towards creating a secure and vibrant environment that preserves the well-being and cohesion of neighborhoods.





: Dr. Wang advocates for a collaborative approach to enhance community safety by fostering strong partnerships between law enforcement, organized civilian groups, and residents. Together, these groups will work towards creating a secure and vibrant environment that preserves the well-being and cohesion of neighborhoods. Rethinking Cash Bail Laws: Recognizing the shortcomings of the current bail reform, Dr. Wang supports reconsideration that prioritizes the prevention of recidivism and ensures justice for victims. He strives for reforms that strike a balance between fairness and community safety, addressing the need for a more effective and just system.





Recognizing the shortcomings of the current bail reform, Dr. Wang supports reconsideration that prioritizes the prevention of recidivism and ensures justice for victims. He strives for reforms that strike a balance between fairness and community safety, addressing the need for a more effective and just system. Advancing Equity in Specialized High School Admissions: Dr. Wang upholds a commitment to professionalism and fairness in specialized high school admissions, supporting the merit-based foundation while addressing underrepresentation through targeted programming and initiatives. Ensuring every student has opportunities for success is paramount.





Dr. Wang upholds a commitment to professionalism and fairness in specialized high school admissions, supporting the merit-based foundation while addressing underrepresentation through targeted programming and initiatives. Ensuring every student has opportunities for success is paramount. Mitigating the Impact of Excessive Bus Lanes: Dr. Wang takes a firm stance on the adverse effects of excessive bus lanes and stops on the small business community. He is committed to ensuring accessible public transit without compromising the economic vitality of neighborhoods like Flushing.





Dr. Wang takes a firm stance on the adverse effects of excessive bus lanes and stops on the small business community. He is committed to ensuring accessible public transit without compromising the economic vitality of neighborhoods like Flushing. Responsible Cannabis Regulation: In pursuit of more responsible and transparent regulation for cannabis, Dr. Wang advocates for designated areas for smoking and retail activities, ensuring thoughtful consideration of the needs and concerns of both marijuana users and non-smokers. Community input will be pivotal in determining suitable locations.





In pursuit of more responsible and transparent regulation for cannabis, Dr. Wang advocates for designated areas for smoking and retail activities, ensuring thoughtful consideration of the needs and concerns of both marijuana users and non-smokers. Community input will be pivotal in determining suitable locations. Addressing Housing for Illegal Migrants: Dr. Wang highlights the constructive impact of legal immigrants on community vibrancy and economic vitality. He contends that the current policy of allocating taxpayer funds to house illegal migrants in hotels is fraught with issues. This approach leads to excessive waste and lacks necessary community involvement and oversight. Dr. Wang calls for a reassessment of this policy, advocating for responsible resource management, heightened community engagement, and increased oversight.





Dr. Wang highlights the constructive impact of legal immigrants on community vibrancy and economic vitality. He contends that the current policy of allocating taxpayer funds to house illegal migrants in hotels is fraught with issues. This approach leads to excessive waste and lacks necessary community involvement and oversight. Dr. Wang calls for a reassessment of this policy, advocating for responsible resource management, heightened community engagement, and increased oversight. Culturally Sensitive and Affordable Housing for All: Spearheading the development of culturally sensitive affordable housing, Dr. Wang recognizes the importance of meeting the diverse needs of the population. He aims to implement living assistance programs and address language barriers, ensuring comprehensive support and inclusion for the senior community.





Spearheading the development of culturally sensitive affordable housing, Dr. Wang recognizes the importance of meeting the diverse needs of the population. He aims to implement living assistance programs and address language barriers, ensuring comprehensive support and inclusion for the senior community. Transforming Juvenile Justice: Dr. Wang advocates for a comprehensive overhaul of the juvenile justice system, emphasizing responsibility, justice, and tangible repercussions for crimes involving minors. His vision includes supporting victims and ensuring real consequences for perpetrators.





Dr. Wang advocates for a comprehensive overhaul of the juvenile justice system, emphasizing responsibility, justice, and tangible repercussions for crimes involving minors. His vision includes supporting victims and ensuring real consequences for perpetrators. Combating Shoplifting: Shoplifting significantly undermines community safety and erodes trust. This illicit activity impacts individual shop-owners and imposes economic strain on local businesses. Dr. Wang emphasizes the need to address shoplifting to safeguard community integrity and ensure an environment conducive to sustained prosperity.

A call to action

Dr. Philip Shaw Chuan Wang’s campaign is a call to action for all residents of New York’s 40th District. His dedication to public health, safety, and community well-being, combined with his pragmatic approach to policy-making, presents a clear vision for a better future.

“Let us not waste any more time waiting for change; instead, let our collective voice be heard, and together, we can create a safer and healthier community for all,” he adds.

New York State’s general election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024. A Republican primary is slated for June 25, 2024.

With reporting by Ryan Wu.