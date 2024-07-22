Elon Musk Plans to Donate 45 Million Dollars a Month to New Pro-Trump PAC, Wall Street Journal Says

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he plans to commit around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super political-action committee, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, July 15.

Musk had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July to the America PAC, backing former President Donald Trump’s presidential run, the newspaper said.

However, the South Africa-born businessman was not listed on a Monday filing by the group, which shows that it has raised more than $8 million.

Musk is the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter (now called “X”), with a wealth estimated in billions of dollars.

Lonsdale Enterprises and the Winklevoss twins were among the donors to America PAC. Lonsdale donated $1 million, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss each contributed $250,000.

On X, he replied to a Wall Street Journal post of the report with a meme featuring the words “fake gnus,” in an apparent reference to so-called fake news.

On Saturday, July 13, Musk publicly endorsed Trump for the first time in the U.S. presidential race, hours after Trump survived an assassination attempt in which he was shot in the ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

This move cements Musk’s shift towards right-wing politics and gives Trump a high-profile backer in his bid to return to the White House in the Nov. 5 election.

Trump chose Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance on Monday to be his vice presidential running mate, making him one of youngest in history to run for that office.

During the first day of the RNC convention in Milwaukee, the Republican Party officially nominated the former president to run again for the White House.

Reuters contributed to this report.