NY NOW: The Ultimate Hub for Home, Lifestyle, and Gift Innovations

NY NOW stands as one of the most significant trade shows in the U.S., dedicated to the home, lifestyle, and gift markets. Held twice a year at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, this expo draws exhibitors and attendees from around the world.

The event, which showcases thousands of brands, offers the latest products across various categories such as home decor, furniture, textiles, jewelry, accessories, baby and kids’ products, and more. The NY NOW Summer 2024 trade show took place from Aug. 4th to the 7th at the Javits Center.

Key highlights

Diverse Exhibitor Base: NY NOW hosts a wide range of exhibitors, from established brands to emerging designers. This diversity allows attendees to discover innovative products that are not widely available elsewhere.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Trend-Focused: The expo is renowned for spotlighting current and upcoming trends in design, lifestyle, and retail. It serves as a valuable resource for buyers, designers, and other professionals aiming to stay ahead of the curve.

Special Sections: NY NOW often features specialized sections such as “Handmade,” “Sustainability,” and “Wellness,” catering to specific interests and market niches.

Educational Programs: The expo also offers a variety of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions led by industry experts. These sessions cover topics like retail strategies, market trends, and product design, providing valuable insights for professionals.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Networking Opportunities: NY NOW is a key networking event where retailers, designers, and other professionals can connect with peers, establish new business relationships, and explore potential collaborations.

Global Reach: Although based in New York, the expo attracts a global audience, making it a significant event for international brands looking to enter the U.S. market, as well as for American companies seeking international partnerships.

For those planning to attend or exhibit, advance planning is essential, as the event is vast and can be overwhelming without a strategy for navigating the show floor and maximizing opportunities.

Featured Exhibitors:

Gotze: Known for producing high-quality kitchen tools, Gotze specializes in peeler sets popular among home cooks and professional chefs alike. Their tools, made with advanced stainless-steel technology, are praised for their precision, durability, and ergonomic design, offering a reliable and long-lasting solution for everyday kitchen tasks.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Supplement d’AM Paris: This Parisian brand offers a collection of fashion accessories, including scarves, reversible bags, and stationery items. Known for their colorful and authentic designs, each item is handcrafted using traditional artisanal techniques, embodying a chic and energetic lifestyle.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Jhoi Broom: Offering handcrafted brooms designed for efficient, one-handed sweeping, Jhoi Broom combines functionality with aesthetic appeal. Made in Vietnam and designed in the U.S., these brooms feature soft, pliable bristles that adapt to various surfaces, making cleaning a more joyful experience.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Annie’s Ginger Elixir: A wellness brand offering ginger-based drinks, Annie’s Ginger Elixir focuses on natural health benefits, such as boosting immunity and improving digestion. Made with organic, fresh ginger and other natural ingredients, the brand appeals to those interested in holistic remedies.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Wildwood Chocolate: This boutique chocolate company from Portland, Oregon, is known for its handcrafted, gourmet chocolates inspired by the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Wildwood Chocolate offers unique flavor combinations and textures, creating a sophisticated and balanced taste experience.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Dolma: Founded in 1994, Dolma Clothing specializes in sustainable fashion, offering stylish and comfortable women’s apparel. Using natural fibers and recycled materials, the brand emphasizes ethical sourcing and craftsmanship, resulting in a unique, earthy aesthetic.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

J.K. Adams: An American company based in Vermont, J.K. Adams is renowned for its high-quality wooden kitchen products. With a strong commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship, their range includes cutting boards, serving trays, and more, all backed by a lifetime guarantee.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

The French Farm: Specializing in gourmet food, kitchenware, and home décor from Europe, The French Farm curates products that reflect traditional European craftsmanship and culinary excellence, offering a distinct selection that emphasizes quality and tradition.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

French Feast: Established in 1999, French Feast specializes in bringing high-quality French foods to the U.S. market. From foie gras to truffles, the company offers a wide range of gourmet items, making authentic French cuisine accessible to a broader audience.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Pure Oskar: This Irish skincare brand offers ethical, natural, and high-end soaps, inspired by the founders’ son, Oskar. Committed to sustainability and zero waste, Pure Oskar’s products are handmade, vegan-friendly, and designed to be gentle on all skin types.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Sun Sun Sponge: A durable, high-quality sponge by Dainichi Corporation, Sun Sun Sponge is designed for effective cleaning, featuring a unique structure that ensures excellent foaming and water drainage. Compact for storage, it expands to palm size when unpacked.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Mywalit: A brand specializing in colorful leather goods, Mywalit is known for its vibrant designs and high-quality craftsmanship. Founded in Italy, the company offers a wide range of products that combine style with practicality.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Vendula London: A UK-based brand famous for its quirky and whimsical handbags, Vendula London creates detailed, 3D designs that resemble storefronts or charming scenes. The brand combines playful artistry with functionality, appealing to those who appreciate unique fashion.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Mierco: Specializing in high-quality kitchen and home linens, Mierco is known for its distinctive designs and European-inspired aesthetics. Their products combine functionality with style, making them practical and visually appealing for everyday use.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Riccardo Marzi: An Italian brand renowned for handcrafted resin home accessories, Riccardo Marzi creates artistic pieces inspired by nature. Their unique designs are both functional and decorative, appreciated for their aesthetic appeal and quality.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Asobu: Focused on creating innovative drinkware, Asobu is known for its high-quality stainless steel bottles with superior insulation. The brand emphasizes sustainability and modern design, offering products that are both practical and enjoyable to use.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Tey Art Inc.: This company specializes in handcrafted alpaca wool textiles and accessories, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. Tey Art is committed to sustainable practices and fair trade, supporting artisans from regions where alpaca wool is culturally significant.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

Elite Accessories Ltd.: Specializing in a wide range of accessories, Elite Accessories Ltd. combines functionality with style, catering to diverse markets and customer needs.

(Image: May Song/Vision Times)

For more information about products, services, or business operations, please visit their official website or contact vendors directly.