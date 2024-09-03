NYC Criminal Court’s Overwhelmed With Migrant Defendants, NY Post

According to exclusive reporting by the New York Post, migrant defendants are flooding the city’s courtrooms, with reports from the front lines saying that in some places alleged migrant criminals make up 75 percent of the caseload.

“I would say about 75 percent of the arrests in Midtown Manhattan are migrants, mostly for robberies, assaults, domestic incidents and selling counterfeit items,” a Midtown officer told The Post.

A quick look at courts houses in the city appears to back up the officer’s observations.

A law enforcement officer at the Queens Criminal Courthouse told The Post, “There are days we have so many migrant cases, we have to call in for extra Spanish interpreters.”

The problem is being exacerbated by the city’s sanctuary city laws, which means NYPD officers can’t work with ICE on cases that involve suspects not eligible to be in the country.

Jim Quinn, a former prosecutor at the Queens District Attorney’s Office told the Post, “What a mess. The sanctuary city law is pathetic. It’s disgusting. It’s crazy.”