Manhattan US Attorney’s Office Spokesman Blasts Bragg Over Trump Prosecution in Secret Recording

According to a secret recording, captured by someone working for conservative podcaster Steven Crowder’s “Mug Club,” Nicholas Biase, chief spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of former president Donald Trump was “lawfare” and that he believes the prosecution was “nonsense.”

Crowder released the footage on Sept. 6 on a number of social media platforms.

“Honestly, I think the case is nonsense,” Bias said of the hush money case against Trump to an unidentified woman on July 31 at what appears to be an informal meeting at a bar

In the footage, Biase said he believes the hush money case against Trump is a “perversion of justice,” and blasted Bragg for pursuing Trump only to further his own ambitions.

“He wants to be something … a mayor? I’m not sure what he wants to be, but I know he’s not happy just being the DA of New York County. Before he decided to prosecute Trump, did you know who he was? You do now,” Bias said.

In comments to the NY Post, Biase said he made the remarks in private to someone he had “just met” and was attempting to “impress.”

Biase also said in the clip that Bragg was “stacking charges [against Trump] and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case.”

“They are obsessed with getting him [Trump],” Biase said.

When asked who “they” were, Biase responded, “The Democrats …. It affects his candidacy if he’s a convicted felon,” and admitted, “Those felonies did nothing to stop Trump from running … In fact, they made him more relevant.”

‘Perversion of justice’

Appearing to refer to Trump’s separate civil fraud case, in which Trump was found guilty of inflating the value of his assets, Biase said, “Every real estate person in New York does what he did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this … You know, it’s a perversion of justice.”

Biase also said that the state-level justice systems were a “Wild West.”

“At the federal level, where I work, there is a 90-day rule where you can’t make any decisions on cases that are going to affect an election [within 90 days of an election],” he said, adding that, “That rule does not apply at the state level because the state level is like the f–king Wild West … They are like idiots. They don’t care. They’re all political.”

Biase went even further and described another state-level prosecution of trump by an elected Democrat, Fani Willis of Fulton County Georgia, as a “travesty of justice.”

“To put it mildly, it’s a mockery of justice. She is a joke … The whole thing is disgusting. They’re just out to get him [Trump],” Biase said.

When confronted about his remarks, Biase said he “should have known better.”

In a statement he walked back his remarks saying, “I was recently made aware of a video where I regretfully made some statements in a private and social setting that don’t reflect my views about two local and state prosecutions.”

“I said these things in an effort to please and impress someone I just met, who was secretly filming me. I’m deeply sorry to the local and state law enforcement officials working on these matters, who deserve more respect than I showed them. I should have known better,” he wrote.