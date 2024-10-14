Award-Winning Documentary ‘Hard to Believe’ Sparks Greater Awareness of Forced Organ Harvesting in China

By KO Wong, Vision Times Singapore

SINGAPORE — Members of the public were invited to a special screening of Hard to Believe, an award-winning documentary that delves into the disturbing issue of forced live organ harvesting in China.

The event, organized by Vision Times Singapore, took place at the indie cinema, The Projector, located at Golden Mile Tower on Sept. 22, 2024.

The documentary, which has earned 18 film awards, including six Awards of Excellence at the prestigious Accolade Global Film Competition in categories such as Documentary Program, Social Change, Religion, Ethics, Health, and Medicine, presents a chilling narrative. It features testimonies from medical professionals, investigative journalists, lawyers, and researchers about the practice of forced organ harvesting targeting prisoners of conscience and the global response — or lack thereof.

From disbelief to action

During the Q&A session that followed the screening, producer Kay Rubacek shared that the film’s director, Ken Stone, was initially skeptical about the subject matter.

“At first, he didn’t believe that organ harvesting could be happening,” Rubacek said of Ken, a two-time Emmy Award-winning director and producer with 20 years of experience in American newsrooms.

“I said, ‘Look at the evidence, and then you decide,’” Rubacek recounted. After reviewing the evidence over a weekend, Ken was stunned.

“We must make this movie,” Rubacek recalled him saying.

“I had no idea the evidence was this strong … we have to tell this story,” Ken added.

In creating the documentary, Rubacek emphasized their commitment to objectivity.

“We verified every single statement, every single letter, every single word. Everything had to be fact-checked over and over again,” she explained.

The effort paid off. “It was worth it. This movie has reached millions of people worldwide. It’s been translated into 12 languages, shown in high schools and colleges, won awards, and been screened on PBS and national networks in other countries,” Rubacek said.

Despite being made over a decade ago, Rubacek pointed out that the film remains highly relevant as the crime it exposes continues.

“The movie still stands as it is. It’s interesting that no one’s been able to find any errors or inconsistencies. The facts are still there. The only thing that’s changed is that the numbers [of organs harvested] are bigger.”

‘Would recommend to all my friends’

Jonathan and Lorna, both IT professionals from the Philippines working in Singapore, told Vision Times they were unaware of the issue of forced live organ harvesting in China before watching the documentary.

(L-R) Lorna and Jonathan share their feedback after watching the ‘Hard to Believe’ documentary on Sept. 22, 2024 in Singapore. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I didn’t know these crimes were happening,” Jonathan remarked.

They noted that in the Philippines, some people voluntarily sell their kidneys for financial reasons, but emphasized that it’s voluntary, unlike the forced harvesting depicted in the film.

Both Jonathan and Lorna agreed that more screenings like this should be organized to raise public awareness about the issue.

Anita, another audience member, praised the event for its organization and powerful message.

“The topic of organ trafficking was well presented by all the speakers,” she said.

She added, “I would recommend this to many of my friends, and I would love to see more screenings like this from the organizers.”

“Thank you so much for the wonderful event!” Anita concluded.