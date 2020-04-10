Taiwan Face Mask Miracle in Fighting the CPP Coronavirus

Despite the fact that Taiwan has been excluded from World Health Organization (WHO) and continually bullied by the Chinese Communist regime, it has been widely praised by the world due to its successful prevention of transmission of the CCP virus.

Ranked as the second-highest risk of importation of the new virus

With its geographical proximity, close economic ties, and frequent exchanges of people between Taiwan and China, Taiwan was initially regarded by many as a country that might be heavily hit by the outbreak of COVID-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan.

In January, computer scientists modeling the outbreak of the pandemic ranked Taiwan the country that had the second-highest estimated risk of importation of the coronavirus.

One of the least hit countries around the world

Nevertheless, to many people’s surprise, Taiwan is so far one of the least hit countries around the world. It has recorded 380 confirmed cases with 5 deaths as of April 9, ranking 93 in the world. Of the 380 confirmed cases in Taiwan, 326 were imported and 54 are indigenous.

As a matter of fact, Taiwan is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and has many direct flights between Taiwan and Wuhan, as well as other cities in China’s Hubei Province. Many people have wondered how Taiwan was able to minimize the impact from the pandemic, far behind neighboring countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as the United States and other countries in Europe.

Please watch the following video of The Team of Mask Production in Da-Du Mountain produced by Top News (English subtitles available in closed captions):

Proactive measures in fighting against the CCP Virus

Many attributed Taiwan’s success to its transparency, early action, and technology, including its people’s willingness to conform to the government’s announcements to wear face masks. Since the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19, it has been a common practice for Taiwan residents to wear face masks in public places and when using public transportation.

Before the spread of the pandemic, Taiwan only manufactured about 10 percent of the face masks used by its residents, and China took the lion’s share of the total imported face masks, which accounted for about 93 percent.

To meet domestic needs and avoid a face mask panic, Taiwan was the first country announcing a face mask export ban policy on January 24 and it launched a face mask rationing system on February 6.

Establishment of the national face mask team

Moreover, the Taiwanese government collaborated with 34 local face mask manufacturing companies and machine tool companies to set up the “national face mask team” in early February. Many entrepreneurs and their employees took the initiative to participate in the project day and night without asking for any subsidies from the government.

With perfect coordination and seamless collaboration, an additional 92 face mask production lines were set up within a short span of 40 days, much shorter than the original estimate of 180 days.

Taiwan’s daily face mask output has increased from 1 million to 13 million so far, making Taiwan the second largest face mask production country in the world. Currently, Taiwan is one of the five countries around the globe that can manufacture both face mask machines and raw materials at the same time.

Donating over 17 million surgical face masks to other countries in need

Earlier this month, Taiwan donated 11 million surgical masks to the United States, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as smaller nations that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Additionally, the Taiwanese government announced on April 9 that it will further donate 6 million surgical masks to the United States and other countries in Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, etc.

Effective measures to avoid panic-buying of face masks

Additionally, Taiwan’s rationing measure has successfully stopped panic buying of face masks. As Taiwan’s national health care system is one of the best in the world, Taiwan residents can use their national health insurance card to buy face masks at 6,000 plus contracted pharmacies at the lowered flat price of NT$6 (US$0.20) per mask.

Those who have ordered and paid for face masks can pick them up at 12,000+ convenience stores across the country. What’s even better, Taiwan residents are expected to purchase face masks at convenience store kiosks in less than one minute in the coming weeks.

