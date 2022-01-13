COVID Is Actually a US-CCP Bat Vaccine Joint Project Gone Wrong, Opined DARPA Fellow In Letter to Inspector General

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), is actually a man-made bat vaccine created by EcoHealth Alliance and the Chinese Communist Party’s BSL4 Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), according to a report filed by a USMC Major working under a fellowship at the Department of Defense’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The briefing and its supporting documents were obtained by investigative journalist outlet Project Veritas and published on Jan. 10.

While providing the trove of documents, Veritas describes DARPA as an “agency under the U.S. Department of Defense in charge of facilitating research in technology with potential military applications.”

Included in the cluster is a 45-page proposal authored by the now-notorious Peter Daszak and his New York-based EcoHealth Alliance in March of 2018 dubbed Project DEFUSE. The submission is in response to a Broad Agency Announcement issued by DARPA in January of 2018 coined PREEMPT, which stands for Preventing Emerging Pathogenic Threats.

On its face, DARPA’s PREEMPT program sought to nip potential pandemic threats that might emerge from latent zoonotic [cross-species] transmission mutations in native animal and livestock populations in different parts of the world in the bud before U.S. soldiers would be affected.

Daszak and EcoHealth are an individual and organization extensively tied not only to gain-of-function research at the WIV, but spurious attempts to cover up and delegitimize the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic that has plagued mankind for more than two years emerged as a result of a laboratory leak from the CCP facility they are so closely tied to.

In a very brief summary, EcoHealth’s Project DEFUSE claims its purpose is to create a vaccine for bats who make caves in China’s Yunnan Province their home carrying Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) coronaviruses (a class of virus, like influenza or ebola) for the purpose of inducing suitable antibodies that can prevent evolution of a mutation capable of zoonotic transmission on the level of the 2003 SARS outbreak.

DEFUSE, on its own, is not entirely “news.” In September, The Intercept published the identical proposal after it was released by the pseudonymous Decentralized Radical Anonymous Search Team Investigating COVID-19 (DRASTIC) in an article titled Leaked Grant Proposal Details High-Risk Coronavirus Research.

While The Intercept’s article primarily focused on the project in the context of the issue of whether general gain-of-function research or a laboratory mishap could have contributed or caused the pandemic, what is different about Project Veritas’s cache is that it comes to a blunt and concrete conclusion with significant implications for the human race in 2022.

In an Aug. 13, 2021 letter penned on DARPA letterhead by USMC Major and DARPA Fellow Joseph Murphy addressed to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense, the Major opens without holding anything back.

“SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus,” he states. “It was created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), as suggested by the reporting surrounding the lab leak hypothesis.”

The program he refers to is exactly Project DEFUSE. Although funding for DEFUSE was rejected by DARPA in a scathing rejection notice included in the Veritas documents, the program was nonetheless funded by Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins through the NIAID and NIH.

“SARS-CoV-2’s form as it emerged is likely a precursor, deliberately virulent, humanized recombinant SARSr-CoV that was to be reverse engineered into a live attenuated SARSr-Cov bat vaccine,” Murphy said.

mRNA inventor Robert Malone, a scientist recently expelled from Twitter shortly after sharing a presentation with scathing criticisms of the clinical trials Pfizer relied on its for the approval of the EUA for its vaccine product, explained in a Jan. 11 Substack article commenting on the Project Veritas release that “attenuated means to be mutated to be non-pathogenic, presumably to bats and humans.”

Page 4 of Daszak’s 2018 Project DEFUSE proposal extensively depicts exactly a plan to deploy targeted immune boosting, described as a process where his team would “apply polyvalent chimeric recombinant SARS-CoV spike proteins in the presence of broadscale immune boosting treatments to boost immune memory and suppress specific SARSr-CoVs.”

The targeted immune boosting was to be captained by UNC Chapel Hill’s Ralph Baric, a leading player in gain of function research conducted with the WIV over the span of many years.

DEFUSE planned on using “a novel delivery method” to administer its vaccine to Yunan’s bat caves, because bats are difficult to inject with needles, such as “transdermally applied nanoparticles,” “sticky edible gels,” and “aerosolization via prototype sprayers.”

In his report to the IG, Murphy stated that he synthesized certain undisclosed “intelligence collections” with Project DEFUSE to come to his conclusions.

The Major stated that the IC collections he referenced had identified the same WIV personnel, such as “Bat Woman” Shi Zhengli, referenced in EcoHealth’s proposal, used “the lexicon of the proposal,” and even cited the same virus variants.

Included in Murphy’s report were several spreadsheets containing cost breakdowns for WIV personnel, including Shi, paying senior doctor-titled researchers in the range of $10 to $25 USD per hour for their services.

Murphy also stated he was privy to further evidence made available by U.S. congressional investigations, as well as information received from DRASTIC, that showed DEFUSE was still underway as late as April of 2020 despite the pandemic being in full bloom.

When gain of function research was terminated by former President Donald Trump, DEFUSE came to an end.

In his letter to the IG, which predates the emergence of Project DEFUSE documents on the DRASTIC website by more than a month, Murphy states he found the trove had suddenly appeared “unmarked and without classification or distribution data” in July of 2021 on a top secret DARPA share drive at the same time that he was conducting his own probe and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) began his own investigation.

“The unmarked nature combined with the timing signals that the documents were being hidden,” states Murphy, adding, “No files at DARPA go unmarked in classification or distribution, including proprietary documents.”

Continuing his exposition of his findings, Murphy redefined SARS-CoV-2 as SARSr-CoV-WIV, implying its genesis at the CCP’s Wuhan lab.

In his analysis, the virus plaguing mankind is actually a “synthetic spike protein chimera engineered to attach to human ACE2 receptors and inserted into a recombinant bat SARSr-CoV backbone.”

In layman’s terms, Murphy opines that the virus causing COVID-19 is not actually a coronavirus at all. Instead, it is simply a laboratory-engineered spike protein affixed to a base composed of a variant of SARS-causing coronaviruses found in bats.

“It is likely a live vaccine not yet engineered to a more attenuated state that the program sought to create with its final version. It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized so it could efficiently infect bats in caves, but it was not ready to infect bats yet, which is why it does not appear to infect bats.”

In the Major’s words, his findings shuck the mysteries surrounding the sometimes-asymptomatic sometimes-serious nature of COVID-19, “The reason the disease is so confusing is because it is less a virus than it is engineered spike proteins hitch-hiking a ride on a SARSr-CoV quasispecies swarm.”

Murphy sounded the alarm on the implications of this conclusion for the global novel gene therapy vaccination drive, which utilize genetic instructions encapsulated in a man-made lipid nanoparticle to have the human body create only the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 under the apparent rationale of inducing an immune response against the portion of the virus used to enter and infect cells.

“The gene-encoded, or ‘mRNA,’ vaccines work poorly because they are synthetic replications of the already-synthetic SARSr-CoV-WIV spike proteins and possess no other epitopes.”

The MacMillan Dictionary of Immunology defines an epitope as “the portion of an antigen [virus] that makes contact with a particular antibody or T cell receptor.”

Murphy continues, “The mRNA instructs the cells to produce the synthetic copies of the SARSr-CoV-WIV synthetic spike protein directly into the bloodstream, wherein they spread and produce the same ACE2 immune storm that the recombinant vaccine [SARS-CoV-2] does.”

The report to the IG also warns that in Project DEFUSE’s own proposal, Daszak cautioned that using a conventional vaccine approach to manipulating the immunity of the Yunnan bat cluster “lacks sufficient epitope coverage to protect against quasispecies of coronavirus.”

Murphy warned, “The nature of using a spike protein vaccine with one epitope against a spike protein vaccine with a quasispecies [SARS-CoV-2] may explain the unusual (and potentially detrimental) antibody response amongst the unvaccinated to the new COVID variants.”

Although the letter was penned more than three months prior to the emergence of Omicron in Botswana among a suite of fully vaccinated diplomats from an unidentified country, his comments ring especially true in light of current circumstances.

Multiple studies have revealed that being fully vaccinated with the existing injections not only provides limited or no protection against Omicron, but can produce negative vaccine efficacy, meaning the vaccinated are more susceptible to infection than the unvaccinated.

“Fundamentally, the knowledge the proposal provides signals that the risk of Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) from vaccination should be evaluated with high priority, on top of the reality that single-epitope vaccines will have little effect against SARSr-CoV-WIV, as indicated in the proposal.”

Murphy also sounded the alarm on the potential for SARS-CoV-2 to grow more powerful in today’s vaccine-zealotry environment, “…the mass vaccination campaign actually creates an accelerated gain of function for it. Since it is designed for bats off of a human-susceptible SARS-CoV, vaccinating humans against it actually gains its function back towards a more attenuated human-susceptible form.”

“Improving the SARSr-CoV-WIV spike protein to gain robustness against monoclonal vaccines is one of the steps of the DEFUSE program.”

The Major continued, “The mechanism to improve the SARSr-CoV-WIV spike protein (other than direct engineering) is to challenge it against animals that have spike protein-only antibodies. The attenuated virus will either die or adapt its form to neutralize the spike protein-only antibodies.”

“The intent was to perform this task against humanized mice [genetically engineered to express ACE2 receptors found in human lungs] and ‘batified’ mice [mice given bat-only antibodies after having their immune system destroyed by irradiation].”

“Instead, it was done with the world’s population.”

In his Substack Post, Robert Malone stated he felt Murphy’s letter “appears to be the real deal so far,” adding, “This report is damming on so many fronts.”

“If validated, it is as big as the Pentagon papers. This would mean that research funded and conducted by the US Government has caused the death of millions of people world wide. Just ponder that. I can’t hardly wrap my head around the idea. Shocking doesn’t describe how important this is. History will remember,” Malone added.