Spain Releases Stamp Celebrating Communist Party’s 100 Year Anniversary

Spain’s official post office has released a stamp celebrating the 100th anniversary of the country’s Communist Party and its Marxist-Leninist ideology.

Posted on the official webpage of Correos, the Spanish Post, the stamp, featuring a multi-colored rendition of the Communist Party’s hammer, sickle, and star insignia, is worth 0.75 Euros and will have a circulation of 135,000.

¡Qué vergüenza! A “Victims of Communism” stamp would be far more appropriate. These symbols represent imperialism, genocide, poverty, and gulag. Will a swastika stamp be next? https://t.co/wtHh2IzPMM — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 10, 2022

A Google Translate of the description indicates that the release is no mistake and represents the bureau’s full support of the Party and its ideology, filled with verbiage such as, “On April 15, 1920, the Spanish Communist Party was created, known as the one with one hundred children because of its origin in the Socialist Youth…A story with many faces of women and men who decided to commit themselves to change the reality of an unjust and unequal country.”

Spain’s government is headed by Pedro Sanchez, described as a “caretaker socialist” whose minority government maintains control with the blessing of the “far-left” Podemos party, according to 2020 reporting by the BBC.

English-language Spanish news website Counting Stars stated that in March of 2021, the ruling leftist bloc faced a resolution put forth by the opposition party “to adhere to the Resolution of the European Parliament of September 19, 2019 condemning Nazi and communist totalitarianisms.”

The Resolution in question, the outlet stated, contained wording such as, “The Nazi and communist regimes carried out mass murders, genocide and deportations and caused a loss of life and freedom in the 20th century on a scale unseen in human history.”

It also sought to condemn “in the strongest terms the acts of aggression, crimes against humanity and mass human rights violations perpetrated by the Nazi, communist and other totalitarian regimes.”

The resolution was blocked by the Marxist coalition.

In a secondary article from the Spanish-language side of the publication referenced within, Counting Stars stated that during debate on the resolution, several members of different groups of the elected government openly praised and supported the Communist Party and its history.

Many of the elected members in question were quoted as praising the Party with diatribes such as “the Communist Party has always represented freedom,” as “fighters for the freedom of the peoples,” or “Galician patriots.”

The article noted that a trio of parties were righteous enough to oppose communism for its historically unprecedented mass murder and other human rights atrocities: the Popular Party, Vox, and Ciudadanos.

At the time, Vox Deputy Francisco Contreras took the opportunity to call for the country to withdraw from its cooperation with the reigning Chinese Communist Party.

Contreras also denounced the open celebration of Marxist-Leninism and communism by the elected, “If there were deputies who praised Hitler or who wore swastikas, we would rightly be alarmed, and yet in this chamber, and we have just seen it once again this afternoon, there are many deputies who display the hammer and sickle, who unambiguously claim responsibility for the crimes of communism throughout the 20th century, as Mr. Santiago has just done, and praise the Soviet revolution, celebrate the Soviet revolution on their social networks, which was actually a Bolshevik putsch.”