Biden Signs Bill to Block US Railroad Strike

WASHINGTON, United States — President Joe Biden officially signed legislation on Friday, Dec. 2 to block a national U.S. railroad strike that could have brought devastating impacts to the American economy.

The U.S. Senate voted 80 to 15 on Thursday to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers, who could have gone on strike on Dec. 9. But the Senate failed to approve a measure that would have provided paid sick days to railroad workers.

“It was tough for me but it was the right thing to do at the moment — save jobs, to protect millions of working families from harm and disruption and to keep supply chains stable around the holidays,” Biden said, adding the deal avoided “an economic catastrophe.”

A railway worker drives a train engine while loading railcars in San Diego, California on November 30, 2022. (Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Eight of 12 unions had ratified the deal. But some labor leaders have criticized Biden — a self-described friend of labor — for asking Congress to impose a contract that workers in four unions have rejected over its lack of paid sick leave and paid time off.

“That fight isn’t over,” Biden said of the push for sick leave.

Unions push back

Railroads have slashed labor and other costs to bolster profits in recent years, and have been fiercely opposed to adding paid sick time that would require them to hire more staff.

A rail strike could have frozen almost 30 percent of U.S. cargo shipments by weight, stoked already surging inflation, cost the American economy as much as $2 billion a day, and stranded millions of rail passengers who commute for work everyday.

A Union Pacific freight train is parked along a rail siding as viewed on May 10, 2022 in Mecca, California. Almost 115,000 U.S. railway workers may head to strike on Monday, July 18, unless the Biden Administration uses its executive authority to postpone labor action for 60 days. (Image: George Rose/Getty Images)

There are no paid short-term sick days under the tentative deal after unions asked for 15 and railroads settled on one personal day.

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien harshly criticized the Senate vote on sick leave. “Rail carriers make record profits. Rail workers get zero paid sick days. Is this OK? Paid sick leave is a basic human right. This system is failing,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Others chimed in with concerns that the economy would not survive a national rail strike.

It’s looking increasingly likely that there will be a potential US rail strike, which would cause major disruptions throughout the supply chain. 35-40% of all ocean containers move by rail. There is not enough trucking capacity to make up for the loss of rail. — Ryan Petersen (@typesfast) November 23, 2022

Congress invoked its sweeping powers to block strikes involving transportation — authority it does not have in other labor disputes.

The contract that will take effect with Biden’s signature includes a 24 percent compounded pay increase over five years and five annual $1,000 lump-sum payments.

American Association of Railroads CEO Ian Jefferies said “none of the parties achieved everything they advocated for” but added, “without a doubt, there is more to be done to further address our employees’ work-life balance concerns.”

Without the legislation, rail workers could have gone out next week, but the impacts would be felt as soon as this weekend as railroads stopped accepting hazardous materials shipments and commuter railroads began canceling passenger service.

The contracts cover workers at carriers including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern Corp and Kansas City Southern.

Reuters contributed to this report.