Alleged Cult Leader Nathan Chasing Horse Facing Multiple Charges of Sexual Abuse Against Minors

On Feb. 8, Nathan Chasing Horse, a former actor who played a role in “Dancing With Wolves,” who is facing multiple charges related to alleged sexual abuse towards a number of indigenous girls, had his bail set at $300,000 by a North Las Vegas judge following his arrest on Jan. 31.

William Rowles, the Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney originally argued that his bail should be set at $2 million. Chasing Horse is facing multiple counts of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and sexual assault against a child and has an estimated net worth of upwards of $5 million.

Rowles argued that Chasing Horse represents a high flight risk adding that investigators found images of him sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 11 and 13.

His public defender, Kristy Holston, sought bail in the amount of $50,000 arguing that Chasing Horse could afford it, has significant community support and no criminal record.

Holston added that should he be set free he would reside in Las Vegas — where he has lived for the past decade — and live with a family member who contributes to an organization committed to combating human trafficking.

His arrest warrant alleges that Chasing Horse portrayed himself as a “medicine man” in order to gain the trust of indigenous families and children, “using that trust to groom young girls in the community before raping, physically abusing, and trafficking them,” 8 News Now reported.

The victims are believed to be members of “The Circle,” which some indigenous community members say is a cult.

Canadian connection

In Canada, Chasing Horse has been previously banned from the Tsuut’ina nation in southern Alberta as well as 74 other First Nation communities located in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Chasing Horse is also facing charges in Canada. “A southern Alberta First Nation’s police force says U.S. actor-turned-reported-cult-leader Nathan Chasing Horse will face more charges locally after being arrested on multiple child sex-crime allegations in Las Vegas last week,” Reported the Calgary Herald.

People familiar with the matter say that it is not clear whether Chasing Horse, an American citizen, will be extradited to Canada to face charges.

Chasing Horse is accused of acquiring multiple “wives” over the course of decades, a total of six.

In 2008, authorities say that Chasing Horse was given a 15-year-old Tsuut’ina girl, by her mother, as an “offering.”

In late January this year, another Tsuut’ina woman came forward with allegations of sexual abuse to the Tsuut’ina police, who quickly forwarded the allegation to the Las Vegas police. The alleged offense occurred when the woman was still a child, just 15 years old.

The victim says the two met in 2006 when Chasing Horse traveled to Canada to participate in a healing ceremony. At the event they exchanged contact information and Chasing Horse later attended her home where she alleges they engaged in sexual intercourse.

According to the woman’s account, three years later, Chasing Horse flew her to the U.S. and gave her a diamond ring.

“(H)e got me a diamond ring. He said it was like a promise ring and I think that was his way of marrying me,” reads the arrest report.

A 2014 allegation says Chasing Horse approached a woman and said he wanted to share her with his “bros,” and threatened to send her back to Canada if she didn’t have sex with his friends.

“Chasing Horse allegedly arranged several sexual encounters between the woman and other men over the course of multiple years — which she told police he often joked about, saying things like ‘I’m going to sell you to my bros,’” the Calgary Herald reported.

Chasing Horse is accused of being the leader of what many indigenous community members say is a cult, referred to as “The Circle,” where he was called a “holy man.”

His arrest report says that “The Circle is alleged by many in the Native American community to be a cult, as it often practices unethical rituals, standards of living and beliefs,” adding that, “Much of this stems from Nathan’s practice of acquiring multiple wives, many of whom investigators believe were forced to engage in sexual intercourse with Nathan as minors.”