Risi e Bisi: Make This Venetian Delight at Home Using Cheap, Easy Ingredients

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Risi e bisi is a classic Italian dish from the Veneto region, traditionally prepared for festive occasions in Venice, Vicenza, and Verona. This flavorful recipe was once a special treat for the Venetian Doges and the ruling families during the festival of San Marco, held every April 25th.

Compared to risotto, risi e bisi is simpler and less time-consuming to make. It’s also convenient to prepare year-round since high-quality frozen peas can be used when fresh peas are out of season.

(Image: Courtesy of Azienda Agricola Luigi e Carlo Guidobono)

The recipe calls for local, short-grain rice; a personal favorite is Riso Buono Carnaroli rice from Azienda Agricola Luigi e Carlo Guidobono. Rice cultivation in the area around Venice and in Piemonte began in the 15th century after Venetian merchants started importing rice from East Asia.

There are two distinct versions of risi e bisi: the traditional classic Venetian original with short-grain rice, fresh peas, and flat-leaf parsley, and the festive version for San Marco, which includes cubed pancetta (or chopped bacon if pancetta is unavailable) and uses dill as an aromatic. Traditionally, the dish is finished with a dusting of grated Grana Padana or Parmigiano Reggiano.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The recipe below comes from my friend Katie (Catarina) Cornaro, a descendant of a Venetian noble family that once included three Doges, numerous Cardinals, and the Queen of Rhodes during the period when the Greek island was under the control of La Serenissima.

Ingredients (serves 4):

1 ½ quart chicken stock – or vegetable stock for a vegetarian version

1 ½ lbs fresh peas – or high-quality frozen peas

2 oz salted butter

1 medium white onion, finely chopped

1 ½ tsp fennel seeds

12 ½ oz short-grain rice – Carnaroli or Vialone Nano preferred

2 oz grated cheese

2 oz cubed pancetta (omit for the non-festive or vegetarian version)

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or 4 sprigs of dill, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Note: A pinch of smoky paprika adds a delightful umami to the classic recipe, though it is not traditional and thus not included in the ingredients list.

Method:

Heat the stock in a large saucepan. Rinse the peas under running water and add them to the pot. Simmer the peas for 4 minutes until just tender; if using frozen peas, add 2 more minutes. Remove the peas and set them aside. Melt the butter in a cooking pot and add the onion. Cook on low heat until the onion becomes translucent but not browned. Add the pancetta and fennel seeds, cooking for an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Then, add the rice, stirring to ensure the rice is coated with butter and pancetta fat. Slowly add the stock, a ladleful at a time, bringing to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for about 16 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the reserved peas and continue stirring for another 4 minutes, until the rice is al dente. If you prefer softer rice, cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Season to taste and sprinkle the cheese on top. Garnish with chopped parsley or dill sprigs just before serving.

Enjoy your delicious risi e bisi!

Visit LuxuryWeb Magazine to see the original article and more.