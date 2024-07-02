Anti-US Rallies Held Across North Korea in Commemoration of 74th Anniversary of Korean War

On the 74th anniversary of the Korean War (1950-1953), North Korea celebrated with mass rallies, where thousands cried in condemnation against the United States.

In the city of Hyesan, located close to the Chinese border, 80,000 residents crowded a stadium to yell slogans against the U.S, a resident from the city told Radio Free Asia (RFA).

For four hours, speeches were held denouncing Washington.

“Everyone from elementary school students to war veterans, who could walk” were ordered to come for the rally.

“The anti-American mass rally held today to commemorate the 6.25 War was larger than any mass rally I have ever seen in my life,” she said, referring to the Korean War — also officially known as the “Great Fatherland Liberation War” in North Korea.

After the event, the crowd spread and paraded across town, chanting anti-American slogans. At the Hyesan Movie Theater, members of the Socialist Patriotic Youth League and Socialist Women’s Union of Korea attended a “War Veterans Reunion Meeting.”

“This 6.25 War-related event was not held only today but has been taking place every day since the 23rd, starting with the Socialist Patriotic Youth League and the Socialist Union of Korea,” the resident said. “This will also be the first time that this kind of event lasted three straight days.”

Throughout the nation, rallies were conducted all day; the largest ever done in celebration of the war, which had only been stopped by an armistice, not a treaty. This means the Korean War is technically not over.

June 25 — the anniversary of when North Korea struck the first blow of the war — would kick off an “anti-American struggle” month, which ends on July 27 — the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, also known as “Victory Day.”

This year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to entice more anti-American sentiment with numerous events.

“Each party and labor group will continue to hold gatherings on stories related to the 6.25 War, watch movies and visit the anti-espionage struggle exhibition hall and the class education center until July 27, which is the Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War,” he said.

A rising fear

Recently, North Korea seems to be getting more aggressive as tensions in the Pacific rise.

After the U.S., South Korea and Japan conducted joint military exercises on June 27, Pyongyang criticized the drills, stating the three countries have formed an “Asian version of NATO,” state media reported.

“We strongly denounce… provocative military muscle-flexing against the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea],” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The U.S.-Japan-ROK [South Korea] relations have taken on the full-fledged appearance of an Asian-version NATO,” it said later.

“The DPRK will never overlook the moves of the U.S. and its followers to strengthen the military bloc.”

On July 1, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles, with one of them failing and blowing up, South Korea’s military reported. This came after Pyongyang vowed to make “offensive and overwhelming” responses to any new military drills by the three opposing countries.

After North Korea has strengthened its ties with Russia and sent trash-filled balloons to South Korea, fears are rising that Pyongyang might be emboldened against its old enemies.