2024 A4M Taiwan Conference Will Tackle Longevity, Inflammation, and Metabolism

The REDOX International Group, in partnership with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), will host a groundbreaking Weight Management and Anti-Aging Conference on Sept. 28-29, 2024, at the Grand Mayfull Hotel in Taipei.

The event, which will feature prominent speakers from the U.S. and Taiwan, will focus on the link between weight management, chronic inflammation, and longevity.

Dr. Han-Wen Ou, CEO of REDOX, shared insights on the conference’s purpose and the critical role of weight management in promoting health and longevity. He explained that A4M, founded in 1992, aims to prevent diseases and extend lifespan through education and research. The conference will highlight how maintaining a healthy weight not only enhances physical appearance but also mitigates chronic inflammation, which is linked to serious diseases.

Why Taiwan?

The decision to host the conference in Taiwan is strategic. According to Dr. Ou, Taiwan’s central location makes it accessible to medical professionals from across Asia. Taiwan’s alarmingly high obesity rates, with 75 percent of the population reportedly inactive, also underline the urgency of raising awareness about the connection between weight and health.

“Taiwan has the highest obesity rate in Asia, with many suffering from conditions like high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar,” said Dr. Ou. “This conference aims to address these issues and emphasize that weight management is not just about appearance — it directly affects our health and longevity.”

As obesity trends rise in neighboring countries like Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, Dr. Ou pointed to the growing influence of Westernized diets. He argues that Asian people are often less suited to these dietary changes, leading to an increase in chronic diseases. Weight loss, according to Dr. Ou, can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and even cancer.

The mind-body connection

In addition, Dr. Ou discussed recent findings about metabolic health. Contrary to popular belief, studies now suggest that consuming fat may actually aid in weight loss. Hormonal imbalances, particularly in the thyroid, adrenal glands, and sex hormones, can also play a pivotal role in weight gain and will be thoroughly explored at the conference.

A key focus will be on telomeres — protective caps on the ends of chromosomes that shorten as we age. Maintaining a healthy weight can slow down this shortening process, effectively prolonging youthfulness. Weight management, Dr. Ou emphasized, benefits not just the body, but mental health too, by reducing anxiety, depression, and improving self-esteem.

The conference will also delve into various weight management approaches, including the metabolic impacts of fat consumption and the role of hormone regulation. Dr. Ou stressed that recent studies challenge the outdated “set-point” theory, which suggested body weight remained within a specific range regardless of diet. Instead, new research indicates that metabolism and weight can be influenced through lifestyle changes, including dietary improvements and strategic weight loss medications.

The role microbiome plays

The conference will also focus on the microbiome — the trillions of bacteria living in our gut. Studies show that gut bacteria composition plays a significant role in determining body weight. An imbalance in gut flora, or food sensitivities, can trigger chronic inflammation, making weight loss difficult even with a strict diet and exercise.

Mental health and its effect on weight management will be a crucial topic of discussion. Stress, particularly chronic stress, elevates cortisol levels, which slows metabolism and redistributes fat to the belly area. “Stress doesn’t just make people fat — it makes people fat in the belly,” Dr. Ou explained, reinforcing the link between mental health and obesity.

With the success of this event, REDOX plans to expand the conference to Southeast Asia, with Singapore as a potential host in 2025. This would provide easier access for medical professionals from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, allowing for broader engagement in the growing field of anti-aging and weight management.

All in all, the 2024 A4M Taiwan Weight Management & Anti-Aging Conference promises to offer cutting-edge insights into managing weight for better health, while exploring the crucial intersections of diet, inflammation, mental health, and longevity.

Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei

No. 55, Lequn 2nd Road,

Zhongshan District, Taipei City,

Taiwan 10491

Sept. 28-29