Black Community Leader Launches Organization to Fight Critical Race Theory

Kendall Qualls, a former U.S. army officer who worked in Fortune 100 healthcare companies, has spoken out against Critical Race Theory (CRT), which he says pits black people against other races.

Qualls is the founder of TakeCharge, an organization that aims to “inspire and educate” members of the black community. Founded in Minnesota on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the entity is “committed to countering” the narrative that the United States is “structured to undermine” the lives of black people in the country.

“We acknowledge that racist people exist in the country, but explicitly reject the notion that the United States of America is a racist country,” states the TakeCharge website. “We also denounce the idea that the country is guilty of systemic racism, white privilege and abhor the concept of identity politics and the promotion of victimhood in minority communities.”

CRT applies Marxist class politics to race by categorizing people into “oppressed” and “oppressor” classes and arguing that the oppressed suffer due to systemic discrimination at the hands of oppressors. In America, the CRT narrative essentially labels the majority white population as oppressors, and designates blacks and other minority racial groups as the oppressed.

In an interview with Breitbart, Qualls dismissed the claim that black Americans could not get ahead in life due to systemic racism. He said that perceived “racial disparities” are actually family disruption disparities, in which “the black community is 50 years ahead of everyone else.”

An image tweeted by TakeCharge on May 19 shows the link between median household income and the share of births to unwed mothers, as categorized by race. The data was inversely proportional, as a lower share of births to unwed mothers was correlated with a higher median household income, and vice versa.

Proponents of CRT like to use racial income disparities to justify their agenda. What they don't tell you is that there's a direct correlation between intact families & household income. One thing progressives disdain more than a gas guzzling SUV–the traditional nuclear family. pic.twitter.com/KisgWLIM6r — TakeCharge (@TakeChargeMN) May 19, 2021

Among Asians, the share of births among unwed mothers was 11.8 percent. The group had the highest median household income of $81,331. In contrast, blacks had the highest share of births among unwed mothers of 69.4 percent, with a median household income of $40,258. The white population had the second-highest household median income and second-lowest share of births among unwed mothers.

“In the leftist agenda, Critical Race Theory comes out of a socialist, communist type of background… And the whole idea behind that is to supplant the family, and you become loyal to the state. You’ll find that of all the Critical Race Theory solutions to everything, not one of them is looking to [create a] traditional nuclear family,” said Qualls.

He stated that he has been receiving calls from people around the country wishing to start a new TakeCharge chapter, despite the fact that the organization is only around six months old.

BLM controversy

TakeCharge recently published a video featuring Rashad Turner, a founder of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in St. Paul, who quit the organization after one year and now serves as the executive director of the Minnesota Parent Union.

“I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies, black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they have little concern for rebuilding black families, and they cared even less about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis,” he said.

A Breitbart report published on Sep. 21, 2020, stated that BLM deleted its “What We Believe” manifesto from its website, which stated that it wanted to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.”

Influencing schools

States such as Texas and Georgia have been taking action to prevent the teaching of CRT in classrooms. On May 22, the Texas Senate passed House Bill 3979 aimed at banning the ideology in schools, although the legislation does not mention CRT by name.

“This is not just theory. This has now become worksheets in classrooms, where kids literally have to fill out their oppression, where they fit on the oppression scale. They get segregated—can you just imagine? It’s this 21st century and we are now segregating children based on race,” Asra Nomani, a former Wall Street Journal reporter said to The Epoch Times.