Fu Zhenghua, China’s Former Justice Minister and Head of Infamous ‘610 Office’, Is Purged

On Oct. 2, the Chinese Communist Party’s disciplinary committee announced an investigation into Fu Zhenghua, the official best known for his long career in the Ministry of Public Security (MPS). He had also served as justice minister between 2018 and 2020.

Fu, currently serving as deputy director of the Social and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is suspected of “serious disciplinary violations.”

Prior to becoming justice minister, Fu was Executive Deputy Minister of Public Security, a position he held starting in 2013. Before that, he was head of police in Beijing starting in 2010.

The investigation into Fu was presaged by his removal from his post as justice minister last April, which itself occurred within days of an investigation into vice MPS minister Sun Lijun. Sun was expelled from the Communist Party on Sept. 30.

Sun and Fu are two high-ranking police officials to be recently snared by Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, which China watchers believe to be in fact driven by factional intrigue between Xi and his rivals in the CCP.

Two previous vice-heads of the MPS, Li Dongsheng and Meng Hongwei, have been investigated and tried for corruption.

Another recently purged security official is Peng Bo, who was deputy head of China’s cyberspace administration.

All these men and many more purged by Xi have served in the ‘610 Office,’ a security organ established to persecute religious faiths deemed “cults” by the CCP.

Fu headed the secretive agency, officially called the Central Leading Group on Preventing and Dealing with Cults, starting in 2015.

Sun, Li, Meng, and Peng were all senior officers in the 610 Office, which was originally set up in 1999 by then-CCP general secretary Jiang Zemin to carry out the repression of Falun Gong, a popular Chinese spiritual practice.

China watchers see Xi’s anti-corruption campaign and extensive targeting of officials connected with Jiang and Jiang’s persecution of Falun Gong as a result of the factional struggle between the current and former Party bosses.

While little information is currently available about how specifically Fu Zhenghua violated Party discipline, the authorities’ Sept. 30 rhetoric against Sun Lijun paints a portrait of an official who was not only corrupt, but also schemed against the Xi leadership.

Sun was accused of “spreading political rumors,” concealing information from the central government, as well as “accumulating political capital,” and “forming gangs to control key departments.”