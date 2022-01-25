Brace Yourselves, Pfizer’s Three Dose Omicron Vaccine is Coming

Supporters of mandatory vaccination and vaccine passport edicts will soon have a decision to face as Pfizer-BioNTech’s new three dose messenger RNA gene therapy Omicron-specific vaccine has officially entered clinical trials.

The announcement was made on Jan. 25 as a press release on Pfizer’s website, which stated it will focus on those aged 18 to 55, use three cohorts to examine “different regimens of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or an Omicron-based vaccine,” and will employ some of the participants in the company’s existing Phase 3 clinical trials for its original vaccine.

The release states it will experiment on “up to 1,420 participants” broken down as follows:

Cohort #1 (n = 615): Received two doses of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 90-180 days prior to enrollment; in the study, participants will receive one or two doses of the Omicron-based vaccine;

Cohort #2 (n = 600): Received three doses of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 90-180 days prior to enrollment; in the study, participants will receive one dose of the current Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or the Omicron-based vaccine; and

Cohort #3 (n=205): Vaccine-naïve participants will receive three doses of the Omicron-based vaccine

Inconvenient Omicron

The emergence of the Omicron variant has posed a problem for the narrative that global vaccination, and the coercion and mandates that come with it, will save the world from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

One of the earliest sightings of the new variant was in Botswana when the country detected a previously unknown version of the virus in four fully vaccinated diplomats from an undisclosed country in early November.

Data released by the country showed that while the quartet tested positive on Nov. 11, four days after entering the country on Nov. 7, Omicron was not detected until genomic sequencing was completed more than two weeks later on Nov. 24.

The Government of Botswana made the news public on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, but noted that the group had “since left the country.”

Omicron is an inconvenient variant precisely because its spike protein has extensive mutations compared to any of the original strains, including the previously widespread Delta variant.

Because the existing mRNA vaccines sold by Pfizer and Moderna and the adenovirus vector double stranded DNA vaccines sold by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson all use the approach of implanting a genetic instruction into human cells to force the creation of the virus’s spike protein in an attempt to elicit an immune response, the antibodies generated have proven to be nearly useless or even detrimental against the new variant.

One example makes this point clear. A preprint study funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada published on Jan. 1 examined all of the province’s positive PCR tests in those aged 18+, excluding those in long term care facilities, over a 27 day period spanning, Nov. 22 to Dec. 19, 2021.

The study found that among the 3,442 Omicron positives registered, 90.1 percent occurred in double vaccinated and/or boosted individuals.

Data was also inconvenient for the 9,201 Delta variant positives registered. In that cohort, 64.6 percent of all cases had occurred in the fully vaccinated and/or boosted.

More concerningly, the study found that when estimating vaccine efficacy using a multivariable logistic regression model that included extraneous factors such as influenza vaccination acceptance and household income, when facing Omicron, the double vaccinated had almost no protection in the first 7 to 59 days following vaccination.

After that, vaccine efficacy against Omicron was found to fall heavily into the negatives, getting worse over time, meaning that those who have accepted vaccination are actually more vulnerable against Omicron than the unvaccinated.

Ontario is home to more than 14.5 million people, amounts to more than 38 percent of Canada’s entire population, and has double injected more than 78 percent of eligible residents, according to COVID-19 Tracker Canada.

Six shooter vaccine passports

In early December of 2021 when Omicron was first starting to run wild, at a sales presentation press conference held by Pfizer and BioNTech pushing for the deployment of a booster injection to fight the new variant, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, while answering questions from reporters, made it unambiguous that the Omicron-specific vaccine, which he expected to become available in March, would be a three dose course.

"Particularly with the data now coming for the Omicron variant, it is very clear, our vaccine for the Omicron variant should be a three dose vaccine," said Sahin.

“Particularly with the data now coming for the Omicron variant, it is very clear, our vaccine for the Omicron variant should be a three dose vaccine,” said Sahin.

When asked whether people should wait for the Omicron vaccine or accept double vaccination and boosting from Pfizer’s existing BNT162b injection, Sahin stated, “The answer for that is in our eyes very clear…The data we have clearly indicates the value of a third dose.”

Although Pfizer-BioNTech’s new clinical trial is examining a mixture of the Omicron vaccine with the existing injection, or using the Omicron mixture as a booster, the reality for citizens that have already accepted two or three doses of vaccine is simple: if a regional government mandates that “fully vaccinated” status now involves acceptance of a three shot Omicron injection, receiving your vaccine passport to participate in society will inherently involve taking six injections of an experimental and novel vaccine technology with significant risk of severe adverse reactions

Dubious clinical trial history

Big Tech social media censorship served only to raise awareness of problems surrounding Pfizer’s existing clinical trial after key mRNA inventor and increasingly outspoken vaccine mandate skeptic Robert Malone was permanently banned from Twitter on Dec. 29.

Although the reasons for Malone’s ban are still theoretically ambiguous, the same day Twitter muzzled his voice, Malone had posted on his Substack a piece promoting a video and Powerpoint presentation from the non-profit Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA) titled The Pfizer Inoculations For COVID-19 – More Harm Than Good.

In the discourse, the CCCA blasted Pfizer’s Phase 2 clinical studies for serious breaches of the scientific method such as unblinding study participants early to encourage vaccine acceptance after only two months.

Pfizer’s method of data presentation used to claim their vaccination was 95 percent effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection was also criticized because it created its ratio by contrasting the 8 out of 18,198 individuals who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the vaccinated control group against the 162 out of 18,325 who tested positive in the unvaccinated control group.

However, the CCCA points out that because the number of positive tests are so low in both control groups, the real figure that matters is absolute risk reduction.

In the Pfizer recipient cohort, the total risk factor is 0.04 percent compared to 0.88 percent in the unvaccinated control group, meaning that Pfizer’s own studies showed that the actual absolute risk reduction ability of its vaccine could only be quantified at a marginal 0.84 percent.