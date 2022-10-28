Australian COVID Vaccine Injury Payouts Increase By a Factor of 80

The newly released 2023 budget for the government of Australia reflects an incredible exponential increase in vaccine injury payouts claimed by takers of the novel gene therapy Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) injections.

In 2021 to 2022, the government paid out $937,000 in vaccine injury payouts, Oct. 26 reporting by News.com.au stated. The 2023 budget, however, has earmarked $77 million for the same, an increase of roughly 80 times.

The outlet stated that “The figure was quietly buried in the Services Australia portfolio budget statement, in a table detailing third-party payments from the agency ‘on behalf of other entities’.”

Those injured by the injection are eligible for a maximum payment of $20,000. Based on basic division, that means that in 2021-2022 as few as 47 people successfully made a claim.

MORE ON VACCINE ‘CULTURE’

Based on the increase in budget, at least 3,850 people are expected to successfully file for compensation.

News.com.au explained that a major barrier to applicants getting approved is that they require a doctor to sign off on paperwork, an act which has led to many doctors in different locales around the world being ostracized from their community, fired by their workplace, or even losing their license.

“Figures released earlier this month showed out of 2987 people to apply for compensation, only 59 were successful, with experts describing the rate of payouts as ‘absolutely pitiful’,” the article stated.

It also states that there are two additional tiers of compensation, one for those who have suffered more than $20,000 in damages and a third for the family of those who died from adverse reactions.

The government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) told the outlet that adverse reactions have been far from an isolated phenomenon, with 136,523 reported.

And while 939 of those reports were deaths, only 14 were found to be “where the cause of death was linked to vaccination from 939 reports received and reviewed, including one related to myocarditis after Moderna.”

In comments to News.com.au, the agency repeated the usual rhetoric about vaccines being safe and effective and a veritable panacea against severe illness and death caused by the virus.

Although $77 million is a lot of money, the revelations may bring pause to ponder the cost of the vaccine rollout itself.

In March, the government extended its vaccine injury payout to young children between the ages of 0 and 4.

In an article on the topic at the time News.com.au quoted a media release by Health Minister Greg Hunt and two other bureaucrats as unironically trumpeting that $1 billion in taxpayer funds would be purged over the next two years to peddle the injections, specifically including kids under 4.

The more recent article noted that the updated budget had also included a $355 million disbursement for vaccine sales among a $2.6 billion continuation of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pseudo-pandemic.

$41.8 million of those funds were earmarked for pushing doses by way of “communication activities,” the budget stated.