Former Hochul Aide Accused of Advancing China’s Interests in ‘Brazen’ Scheme

Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, stands at the center of a rapidly unfolding scandal after being accused of conspiring to advance the interests of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) while working within the New York State government.

Federal prosecutors unveiled a damning indictment on Tuesday, Sept. 3, charging Sun with a range of offenses, including failure to register as a foreign agent, visa fraud, alien smuggling, and money laundering conspiracy. Alongside her husband, Christopher Hu, Sun is accused of orchestrating a scheme that allegedly benefited the CCP while enriching her own family.

Linda Sun in an undated photograph posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). (Image: via X)

Sun and Hu were arrested at their Long Island home early Tuesday morning and later pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in a Brooklyn federal court. The gravity of the charges has sent shockwaves through political circles, with many — including Hochul — expressing outrage and disappointment at the allegations.

Allegations of foreign influence

The core of the accusations against Sun revolves around her alleged role as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government. According to the indictment, Sun, while working under both the Cuomo and Hochul administrations, is accused of blocking representatives of Taiwan from meeting with New York officials and manipulating state-level messaging about China.

In return for these actions, Sun allegedly received financial and personal rewards, with prosecutors detailing how her husband facilitated millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to guests during an event with US President Joe Biden and several family members of victims of the Tops market shooting at the Delavan Grider Community Center on May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. Hochul has declared domestic terrorism the most significant threat the state, and the nation, faces. (Image: Scott Olson via Getty Images)

Prosecutors also revealed that the couple used these illicit funds to purchase high-end properties, including a $3.6 million house in Manhasset and a $1.9 million condo in Hawaii. In addition to financial transactions, Sun allegedly enjoyed other perks, such as travel benefits, event tickets, and personal favors from Chinese officials.

“This is no ordinary financial fraud,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Solomon during the arraignment as he emphasized the far-reaching implications of Sun’s actions.

Clandestine operations

Sun’s clandestine work for the CCP reportedly included blocking key figures from the Taiwanese government from meeting with New York’s leadership and shaping Governor Hochul’s public statements on China to favor the CCP’s interests.

One notable piece of evidence is a WeChat message (a popular social media and messaging app in China) in which Sun allegedly told a CCP official, “I have done many things to make the relationship … flourish.” This direct communication is part of what federal investigators believe was a broader effort to enhance China’s influence at the state level and beyond.

The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York on Aug. 17, 2020. (Image: via REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

But the indictment goes even further, accusing Sun of working directly at the request of high-ranking CCP officials. In exchange, Sun allegedly received a range of economic benefits, including facilitating the business activities of her husband, and even securing employment opportunities for family members living in China.

The indictment also details a wide variety of incentives, ranging from financial kickbacks to personal favors like “Nanjing-style salted ducks” prepared by a PRC official’s personal chef for Sun’s parents.

“As alleged, while appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government and the CCP,” said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. “The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars.”

Political fallout

The news of Sun’s alleged betrayal has struck a nerve with Hochul, who expressed her outrage during a recent appearance on WNYC. Hochul described the allegations as both “brazen” and “shocking,” calling the scope of Sun’s actions “a betrayal of trust.”

She also emphasized that her administration was quick to report Sun’s misconduct to federal authorities once it was discovered. “I’m furious, outraged by this behavior, and we will let the process play out,” said Hochul.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (L), holds a press conference onMarch 6, 2024, at the New York City Mass Transit Authority Rail Control Center to announce the deployment of National Guard soldiers and State Police officers to the subway system to combat subway crime.(Image: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Hochul also clarified that Sun’s tenure with her was relatively short, lasting around 15 months, and noted that Sun had spent the majority of her career working under former Governor Andrew Cuomo. “She primarily worked for Andrew Cuomo for many more years. She was with me for just a short time,” she said.

Despite this, Hochul acknowledged the seriousness of the accusations and committed to “full cooperation” with the ongoing investigation.

Defense and next steps

Sun and Hu’s legal team swiftly issued a statement pushing back against the charges, calling them “inflammatory” and criticizing what they described as “an overly aggressive prosecution.” Attorneys Jarrod Schaeffer and Ken Abell emphasized their client’s eagerness to defend herself in court, stating, “Our client is eager to exercise her right to a speedy trial and to defend against these accusations in the proper forum — a court of law.”

People walk near digital billboards displaying ‘We Love NYC’ following the campaign launch event in Times Square on March 20, 2023 in New York City. The new citywide initiative, which is a spin off of Milton Glaser’s iconic 1977 ‘I Love NY’ slogan and logo, was created to mobilize New Yorkers to be involved in civic engagement projects and celebrate New York City. (Image: Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images)

So far, the couple has been released on bond — Sun on a $1.5 million bond and Hu on a $500,000 bond — under the condition that Sun avoids any contact with the Chinese consulate and does not attempt to flee the country.

The couple’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25 — a date that promises to shed further light on the extent of the alleged conspiracy.

A betrayal of trust

Sun’s case underscores the growing concerns over foreign influence in U.S. politics and governance. As investigations continue, the full extent of Sun’s alleged activities remains to be seen, but the allegations have already cast an ominous shadow over her nearly 15-year career in the New York state government.

Whether these charges will hold in court remains a key question, but the case has already drawn intense scrutiny and raised troubling questions about foreign interference at high levels of government.

As federal prosecutors continue to build their case, the trial promises to be a closely watched event that will reverberate far beyond the walls of the courtroom.