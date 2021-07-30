Australia Deploying Military to Sydney to Enforce Sixth Week of Harsh Lockdowns

Australia will deploy 300 members of its armed forces to enforce a sixth consecutive week of severe lockdown restrictions in the New South Wales city of Sydney, Australia’s most populous urban hub.

According to the New South Wales government website, civilians are confined to their homes unless they have a “reasonable excuse,” and have been told to limit their contact to people they do not live with.

The government defines reasonable excuses as to obtain “food or other goods and services” so long as it is within 10 kilometers of the home, but is limited to one person per household and one trip per day. Civilians are still permitted to work so long as they cannot work from home and their workplace is allowed to remain open.

Civilians are also allowed to go outside for exercise within 10 kilometers of their home, for education “if it is not possible to do it at home,” and specifically to accept a COVID-19 injection.

On July 20, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told the public to conduct themselves so stringently that even conversation with neighbors is to be regarded as off limits, “Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that,” she said at a press conference.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA.



DON’T ACT LIKE A HUMAN. DON’T TALK TO YOUR FRIENDS, EVEN WHEN MASKED. DON’T BE FRIENDLY. THIS IS NOT THE TIME. pic.twitter.com/iiPgz2D8Bb — NoRisk_NoReward (@noreward_norisk) July 20, 2021

“So even if you run into your next door neighbor in the shopping center…don’t start up a conversation, now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others, even if you’ve got a mask”

People are also forbidden to travel by car with anyone they do not live with and must carry proof of address with them at all times when outside of the home.

Under the rules, businesses that do not force employees to work from home if they are able to are subject to a $10,000 fine to the business and $2,000 to individuals.

July 29 reporting from Reuters said NSW Police requested 300 military personnel to be deployed to the city to enforce an even stricter set of rules set to come into force on Friday. Defense Minister Peter Dutton confirmed armed forces would be deployed against Sydney’s civilians.

On July 30, two million of Sydney’s 5.32 million people across eight “hotspots” will be required to wear a facemask at all times outside the home, whether indoor or outdoor, and will have their travel radius slashed to 5 kilometers. Measures are expected to stay in force until at least Aug. 28, according to a secondary Reuters article.

Big protests in Sydney, Australia after the government put greater Sydney back into a weeks-long Wuhan-style lockdown of all non-essential activities following 1 COVID death and discussed deploying the military to hotspots to keep people from leaving.pic.twitter.com/7cC6gxyq4k — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 24, 2021

During the weekend of July 25, Australians hit the streets of Sydney forming huge protests against the prolonged erosion of basic freedoms and freedom of movement. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian was enraged and condemned those who participated, “I am utterly disgusted by the illegal protesters in the City today whose selfish actions have compromised the safety of all of us.”

Using a similar verbiage to that used by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during and after the historic 2019 anti-Chinese Communist Party protests, Berejiklian called protesting an “illegal activity” and vowed to use the “full force of the law” to prosecute attendees.

Another anti-lockdown protest is scheduled for July 31. The Premier claimed those who attend will be giving their family members “a death sentence.”

Australia, a country of 25.36 million people, has only experienced 33,732 positive PCR tests and 922 COVID-19-associated deaths since the pandemic began last year, making it one of the most unaffected countries in the developing world. Canada, by comparison, has 37.59 million people and has borne 1.43 million positive PCR tests and 26,576 COVID-19-associated deaths.

COVID-19 positive PCR test rate and total PCR test rate as of July 29, 2021. (Image: New South Wales Government website)

Data from the NSW government website shows the state, with a total population of 8.166 million, has endured a meagre 8,514 positive PCR tests since the pandemic began after conducting almost 9 million tests. NSW has only suffered 67 deaths.

Over the course of the week of July 26, the state has run slightly more than 543,000 PCR tests, which returned only 1,173 positives.

Vaccination rates in the state cannot be regarded as overwhelming. As of July 29, NSW has only double dosed 537,464 members of its populace.

Copying the Chinese Communist Party’s Wuhan model

In January, attorney Michael P. Senger, Retired Brigadier General Robert Spalding, and a group of eight other professionals penned an extensive open letter addressed to the:

Federal Bureau of Investigation

UK’s MI5 Security Service

U.S. Department of Justice

Canadian Security Intelligence Service

German Bundesnachrichtendienst,

Australian Security Intelligence Organization

The letter, titled The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Lockdown Fraud, calls for an investigation into how global policy makers have turned a blind eye to science, instead following the politically motivated lead of the World Health Organization and Director General Tedros Adhanom to copy the totalitarian approach the Chinese Communist Party took in handling Wuhan City when a novel pneumonia marked the beginning of the global crisis in late 2019.

The document is extensive, boasting 255 citations and is a crucial reference material for how the world’s handling of the pandemic has served as a launch pad for countries around the world to begin formal importation of the CCP’s policies and operational methodologies.

Late last year, Berejiklian was exposed to be immersed in a five-year-log romantic relationship with Daryl Maguire, a former Member of Parliament for Wagga Wagga in Berejiklian’s Liberal Party, who abused his position in public office to serve as a “as a fixer for a network of Chinese-born business figures,” according to new July 28 reporting by ABC.

Berejiklian kept the affair so secret that not even close friends and family members were aware of its existence until the scandal broke.

The new investigation revealed Berejiklian was indeed made personally aware of Maguire’s business dealings with persons connected to China’s communist regime, despite claiming she had “no recollection” and “did not have a clue” about Maguire’s culpability during a 2020 inquiry into her boyfriend’s misconduct.