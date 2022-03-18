Study Says Global Social Credit System to be $16.1 Billion Industry

A social credit-based society will be mainstream worldwide by 2026, a report that surveyed market opportunities and infrastructure said while contending the plan would generate revenues worth $16.1 billion.

The survey by ResearchAndMarkets.com, titled Social Credit Solutions Market 2020-2025, claims the COVID-19 pandemic has driven “substantial interest” in “citizen monitoring solutions.”

The study, which is not attributed to any named author, suggests using surveillance techniques, biometrics, AI, cameras, detection devices, and software such as machine learning and data analytics to come to a worldwide waterproof identifying and tracking program.

An advanced social monitoring program will be capable of keeping all its subordinates in check while grading behavior with a social credit score that determines their degree of participation in society and the privileges they are allowed to enjoy.

The plan will be marketed as a tool to enhance public safety and address homeland security concerns, but will ultimately “become a mainstream component of both business and public policy,” the study said.

Public pushback

However, the scenario being presented matter-of-factly as the ultimate solution for the future of our civilization met with quite a bit of pushback by scholars, politicians, and netizens, who fear state-corporatism overreach and the complete ruination of individual privacy and civil rights.

David Bell, a UK-based physician, for instance, commented on Twitter that the schema is just an analog to “the opportunities for human capture and commoditization” in West Africa 85 years ago, adding that “forced labour camps in Europe provided the same.”

“These opportunities keep coming for those who are willing to partake.”

A central bank controlled digital currency

The implementation of the social credit complex goes hand in hand with the introduction of a state-controlled Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), which will be paired with your behavioral ranking.

The state-controlled digital gov-coin will allow central bank overseers to exert full control over all transactions while rendering citizens utterly dependent on the network.

Already in 2020, at an IMF summit, Augustín Carstens, head of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), boasted about the limitless possibilities of a state-controlled digital currency interlacement:

“We tend to establish the equivalence with cash and there is a huge difference…in cash, we don’t know, for example, who is using a dollar bill today,” Carstens said.

“A key difference with the CBDC is that central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use,” he said while ominously adding, “And also, we will have the technology to enforce that.”

“If an advanced economy issues a CBDC, and somebody in a third country wants to use it, it will require the consent of the central bank of the residence of that person. Therefore, the degree of control will be far bigger,” Carsten clarified.

Videomaker and outspoken opponent of the central bank digital currency John Titus was even more explicit about the realities of what’s planned for humanity in an August of 2021 video:

“The people running our monetary system now are actually quite open and brazen about their desire for totalitarianism and for complete financial control over everyone’s life,” he stated.

“And in that vein, I want to show you two examples of very high-ranking bankers who’ve been instrumental in building out the monetary gulag that they’ve admittedly are dreaming about, they ponder visions of totalitarianism for you and me…Larry Fink, he is the CEO of Blackrock…[and] Agustin Carstens, he is the head of the Bank for International Settlements.”

The CCP model

China is a few steps ahead when it comes to the implementation of its social credit score protocol.

As to why the CCP model is so ”successful” in its implementation of this inhumane system, it is perhaps because they have decades of experience in subduing their citizens into obedience.

Or maybe they achieved their ends by exploiting the already subverted nature of the Chinese people after enduring a century of Communist Party culture and rule.

Although Chinese vaccines aren't even as effective as Pfizer ,

However, despite all feigned subservience, the CCP’s hunger for submission is insatiable, and while the rest of the world is easing up on COVID-19 policies, the Party is imposing ever more extreme measures pushing people to the limits.

Every day, millions of Chinese are lining up to take their mandatory daily PCR test to maintain their social credit score QR code movement pass in order to continue to work or even walk around.

As Twitter user Songpinganq commented: “(in Shenzen) Millions of Chinese people , are lining up to do daily mandatory Covid test , after work , to keep their movement licenses-QR code vaccine passports green , to be able to walk around and work tomorrow.

Life in China is like Hell nowadays, where human rights are virtually absent. Children are even separated from their parents and sent off to quarantine camps, alone and with no adult surveillance.