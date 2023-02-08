Rep. Nancy Mace Says COVID Vaccine Gave Her Asthma, Tremors

A member of the U.S. House of Representatives has stated during an official House Committee meeting that she has suffered significant adverse reactions from the experimental Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) gene therapy vaccines.

The comments were made during a Feb. 8 House Oversight Committee meeting on the Hunter Biden laptop debacle targeting Twitter’s former executives who were exposed to have worked to suppress the story during the 2020 Presidential Elections amid Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” release following his $45 billion acquisition of the company last year.

The Committee summoned three former employees, who were either terminated or resigned following Musk’s takeover: Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, Deputy General Counsel James Baker, and Head of Trust and Safety Yoel Roth, according to the Washington Times.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) questioned the former staffers on why they decided to censor posts critical of vaccine mandates and lockdowns by Stanford Professor Jay Battacharya

Credit where due – @RepNancyMace just *roasted* Twitter censor boss Vijaya Gadde



Rep. Mace disclosed she regrets getting the vaccine and now has asthma and chronic heart pain



She calls out Twitter for censoring Harvard & Stanford doctors that didn't support the vax

During Rep. Mace’s turn to question, she used her allotted time to state, “I, along with many Americans, have long-term effects from COVID.”

Mace continued, “Not only was I a long hauler, but I have effects from the vaccine. It wasn’t the first shot, but it was the second shot that I now developed asthma that has never gone away since the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain.”

“I have great regrets about getting the shot because of the health issues that I now have that I think are never going to go away,” the Representative added.

Rep. Mace used the statements as a prelude to target a regimen of medical censorship that was installed on the platform as vaccine mandates and vaccine passports became normalized throughout 2021.

“I find it extremely alarming Twitter’s unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected many Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC,” she stated.

Mace’s comments were widely overlooked by establishment media, with the Times being one of the only name-recognized outlets to cover the comments.

Organizations such as CNBC instead focused on more salient and distracting aspects of the hearing, such as a “witness testifying that the White House had requested the platform remove a Chrissy Teigen tweet insulting then-President Donald Trump.”

Conservative media outlet Daily Caller was one of the only other recognizable publications to cover the comments, reporting that Rep. Mace was able to extract a confession from Gabbe on collusion with U.S. law enforcement when asking the question, “Did the U.S. government ever contact you or anyone at Twitter to moderate certain tweets? Yes or no.”

“We receive legal demands from the U.S. government and governments all around the world,” Gabbe admitted.

Mace pressed, “I find it alarming that Twitter’s censorship spread into the medical fields…Where did you go to medical school?”

Gabbe replied that she did not go to medical school.

“Why do you think you or anyone else at Twitter has the medical expertise to censor a doctor’s expert opinion?” Mace challenged.

She continued, “Thank God for Elon Musk for showing us Twitter was basically a subsidiary of the FBI censoring real medical voices with real expertise that put real Americans’ lives in danger because they didn’t have that information.”

Yet Mace’s comments may ultimately be little more than political posturing.

In November of 2021, Rolling Stone took aim at Rep. Mace after she appeared on Fox News stating, “In some studies that I have read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future Covid infection than vaccination.”

The issue, Rolling Stone noted, was that the same day when Mace appeared on CNN, she changed her tune, stating, “I’ve been a proponent of vaccinations and wearing masks when you need to.”

The same topic was breached by People Magazine, which also quoted Mace as saying, “There is a statistically significant number of people that are protected from COVID when they wear those masks.”

The notion stands in stark contrast to a review published on Jan. 30 of 78 global studies covering 1 million people on the efficacy of masking against respiratory diseases by the prestigious Cochrane Institute.

The Institute found, “Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza‐like illness (ILI)/COVID‐19-like illness compared to not wearing masks.”

“The use of a N95/P2 respirators compared to medical/surgical masks probably makes little or no difference for the objective and more precise outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza infection,” they added.

Nonetheless, Mace, age 45, is a member of a high risk group for vaccine adverse reactions.

In late 2021, Pfizer was ordered by a court to release certain internal pharmacovigilance reports to the public after the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency advocacy group filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Food and Drug Administration, which the FDA attempted to block.

One document released from the bundle was penned by Pfizer’s Worldwide Safety division and titled Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports. It contained data from the beginning of the vaccine rollout to the end of February of 2021.

The Analysis revealed that of 42,086 vaccine adverse reaction reports that the company had already privately obtained, a staggering 66 percent, amounting to 29,914 cases, were women.

More notably is that almost 56 percent of all female cases were occurring in those under 50, while the largest bracket of adverse reaction sufferers were the 31-50 age bracket, with 13,886 cases.

Pfizer’s data also showed that a staggering 1,223 total cases, amounting to 2.9 percent of all overall reports, resulted in a fatality.