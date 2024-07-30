Flip Phones on the Rise as People Reclaim Their Lives

The resurgence of an iconic electronic from the turn of this century may be puzzling to some, but the flip phone has a solid fan base. Flip phone users find that what their devices lack in sophistication is made up for with freedom, privacy, and overall quality of life.

Despite the dozens of undeniable conveniences to having a smartphone, sometimes it’s hard to discern whether the person owns the phone, or the other way around.

Freedom of the flip phone

With smartphones growing ever smarter and more affordable, why would anyone revert to a vintage variety cell phone? Actually, a growing number of people are discovering the drawbacks of constantly carrying a powerful computer on their person.

Many see the limitations of a flip phone as its main advantage. With an air of nostalgia, they take us back to more traditional times when phones covered a basic need — communication. For those who have the habit of doom scrolling, flip phones help you quit cold turkey.

According to Jackie Kates, the head of marketing for the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer HMD Global in North America, “Many smartphone users [are] beginning to recognize they are spending too much time glued to their devices and [have] a strong desire to disconnect and ‘be fully present’ to improve their quality of social connections.”

Privacy protection

QR codes can be engineered to collect sensitive data from users. (Image: groenbaek via Flickr CC BY-2.0)

A simple flip phone is also appealing to individuals who find the tracking and monitoring potential of smartphones unnerving. If you aren’t connected to the internet, you can avoid the constant collection of information used for targeted advertising, addictive social media algorithms, and more.

Ideal phones for kids

It is often recommended to hold off on giving children a phone for as long as possible. When it becomes absolutely necessary, a simple flip phone provides the essentials, while minimizing the potential dangers of online activity.

Favorable factors for young users go beyond the flip phone’s non-addictive nature. They are also durable and affordable. The screens are well-protected when not in use, and if a phone gets lost, the cost of replacement is negligible.

Afghan singer Mirwais Najrabi, 12, rides in a friend’s car September 29, 2004 in Kabul, Afghanistan. He is dressed to perform at a live weekly Kabul Television show for students in the city. (Image: Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images)

Fortunately for parents who want to reduce their children’s screen time, flip phones have a cool “retro” appeal, and teens can use them in style.

Flips for fashion

In fact, some very high-profile individuals — including Canadian actor/musician Keanu Reeves, fashion icon Anna Wintour, self-made billionaire Warren Buffet, and former President Barack Obama — favor the low-tech option for communication.

Former President Barack Obama holds up his Blackberry after he ran back into the White House to fetch it. (Image: Win McNamee via Getty Images)

Using a flip phone’s alphanumeric layout to type takes some patience and focus, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The inconvenience serves as encouragement to use the device like a traditional telephone, and exchange some spoken words. Afterwards — and with a satisfying snap — they are safely and easily stowed away. Out of sight and out of mind, they let you showcase your own charming personality.

Flip phones for longevity

Approximately 400 Americans are killed annually in accidents involving texting and driving; but it’s not just drivers doing damage. The number of pedestrian deaths and injuries has also increased dramatically due to walkers absorbed in their phones paying less attention to their surroundings.

In addition, at least 425 people have died taking selfies since documentation began in 2014. Almost half of these incidents occurred in India.

Although no data comparing incidents involving flip phones vs. smartphones is available, I hereby propose that using a flip phone could extend your life. Given that traditional flip phone users are not absorbed in various apps, they are much less likely to be involved in the above-mentioned accidents.

Flip phones also enable users to disconnect and be more present in activities with friends and family. Improving quality of life in this way inevitably promotes wellness and longevity.

